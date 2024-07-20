32 of the best hats worn by glamorous guests at royal weddings

A wedding is always an excuse for guests to don their finest frocks and accessories - and this is an even greater demand when it comes to a royal wedding.

The best-dressed royal wedding guests over the years have proven that a royal wedding can be a better fashion display than the latest runways, and there's something distinctly exciting about the hats worn by guests. The right headwear can elevate the best jumpsuits or dresses into a showstopping look.

In this day and age, there aren't a lot of opportunities for people to wear extravagant and exciting hats, so let's celebrate some of the very best.

The best hats from guests at royal weddings

Princess Beatrice's unforgettable Philip Treacy

It might be almost impossible to comprehend that it was Princess Beatrice who nearly stole the headlines from the now Prince and Princess of Wales during their globally-anticipated 2011 royal wedding.

But William's cousin did just that thanks to the now famous (or infamous?) structural Philip Treacy fascinator.

The avant-garde design was likened to everything from a sea creature to a toilet seat, but Beatrice turned a controversial fashion moment into a charitable deed, auctioning the hat off for £80,000 for charity.

Naomi Campbell

When you're arguably the world's most iconic supermodel of all time, you're expected to bring the fashion to a royal wedding.

Naomi Campbell arrived at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018 looking every inch the fashion icon she is. With a chic black-and-silver Ralph Russo dress, Naomi complemented the look with an elaborate, black, floral hat.

Duchess Sophie

Back in 2011, the royal wedding that dominated headlines was, of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials. However, a couple of months later, Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a summery sojourn to Scotland to tie the knot.

Dressed perfectly for a summer wedding, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked classic and cool in a light pink ensemble, complete with a matching hat featuring a subtle flower motif.

Amal Clooney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding was always going to be the most glamorous of affairs, a melting pot of British society and Hollywood stars.

Easily one of her own most fashionable moments - and one of the best-dressed guests - Amal Clooney set the bar high, showing up wearing a custom-made yellow Stella McCartney dress, complemented with an unmissable bold Stephen Jones hat and net veil.

Princess Anne, 1981

For the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981, Princess Anne opted for a bold, bright print, in keeping with her own distinct taste in fashion.

The Princess Royal looked suitably cheery for the celebratory occasion, opting for a floral Maureen Barker print dress with a matching colourful hat by John Boyd, which appeared somewhat like a mini bouquet of orange, white and yellow flowers.

Ever the resourceful royal, Princess Anne wore this exact outfit again in 2008, for the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor.

Princess Diana, 1981

Despite having her own wedding in 1981, Princess Diana found time to choose a glamorous outfit and matching hat for the wedding of Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall.

The former Princess of Wales wore a red high-neck dress with a white and blue-print by Catherine Walker.

She matched her accessories with a red hat, clutch bag, and heels.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Another guest of Harry and Meghan's who brought opulence was Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a close friend of Meghan Markle.

Known for films including Love Again co-starring Celine Dion, Priyanka opted for a look that exuded Quiet Luxury, choosing an elegant lavender lunch suit by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a matching fascinator.

Pixie Geldof

Stylish model and singer Pixie Geldof attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Looking ultra chic and classically feminine in a floating pink dress by George Barnett, Pixie opted for a soft, cream Philip Treacy floral hat to match.

Katherine Kelly

Actress Katherine Kelly - best known for starring in Coronation Street - made a summery statement as she attended the 2011 wedding of Mike and Zara Tindall.

Looking like she could immediately leave the church and step aboard a yacht on the Riviera, Katherine's oversized sun hat played with shape and structure, and enjoyed a burst of technicolour. The orange and pink colour combination is like a sunset or a summery cocktail and definitely helped her stand out from the crowd.

Demi Moore

She's a timeless beauty who has starred in Hollywood classics including Ghost and Indecent Proposal, but many were still surprised to see Demi Moore attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie in 2018.

As it turns out, Demi is a long-time friend of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

For the wedding, Demi chose an elegant and understated maroon dress with a matching fascinator, which featured an embellished veil. The hat's autumnal shade might have been unexpected for a summer wedding, but it complemented her trademark raven tresses perfectly.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

As mother of the bride for the 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, all eyes were going to be on the Duchess of York.

The Duchess of York opted for a burst of colour in an an emerald dress by Ascot-based designer Emma Louise Design and a matching gold and green hat by milliner Jess Collett.

The spectacular hat included an oversized bow-like detail.

Oprah Winfrey

TV legend Oprah Winfrey was just one of the many impressive figures from the world of showbusiness who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

Wearing a pale pink outfit from Stella McCartney, Oprah's statement piece was her oversized hat by Philip Treacy.

The wide-brimmed hat was adorned with feathers and flowers, most definitely giving a sense of occasion.

Cara Delevingne

Rebellious model and actress Cara Delevingne decided to do things her way for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The dress code for the wedding was strict: ladies were to wear a day dress with a hat and gentlemen were to wear a morning coat.

Cara, however, went full menswear chic, proving that a classic tuxedo for women will always be a statement making moment. She wore an Emporio Armani suit and a traditional bowler hat.

Princess Beatrice, 2008

Princess Beatrice most definitely takes after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

From the spotlight-stealing hat at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding to this unusual, colourful butterfly fascinator worn to the wedding or Peter and Autumn Phillips, Beatrice proves she loved big, bold fashion choices just like her late grandmother.

Ayda Field

Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams both wore outfits made by Giorgio Armani for Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

While Ayda came dangerously close to breaking the fashion rule of wearing white to a wedding - her dress and jacket looking like a very light silvery white - it was well worth it for her dramatic fascinator alone.

The structured accessory included an unusual twisted bow and an elegant veil.

Queen Camilla, 2005

It's expected that, when it comes to fashionable royals, most people turn to Kate Middleton's best looks or Meghan Markle's incredible style moments. But one should never overlook Queen Camilla.

Her best looks over the years have proven that, despite being a somewhat traditional woman, she's never afraid of trying a daring look. Like at the wedding of her son, Tom Parker Bowles, where she eschewed the traditional style of hat for an interesting white, feathered headpiece. The feathers were designed to look like they are in motion, arching over in a wave formation.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Cousin to Prince Harry, Lady Kitty Spencer attended his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle in a glamorous, Old Hollywood-inspired look.

Wearing a hand-painted Dolce & Gabbana dress and glittering Bulgari jewellery, Harry's cousin evoked old-world elegance and refinement.

Her Philip Treacy fascinator - complete with a gorgeous arrow design and soft veil - was a true standout.

Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton kept things in the family for the wedding of Prince William and her daughter, Kate, opting for a dress by a favourite designer of both her daughters and Prince William's late mother.

Carole's pearly blue wool crepe coat dress with satin piping worn over a silky blue day dress were from Catherine Walker.

Her hat had a hometown connection, too, keeping a touch of the Middleton upbringing during the royal spectacular. Carole wore a creation by Berkshire-based milliner, Jane Corbett.

Queen Camilla, 2011

It's well-known that King Charles and Queen Camilla love all things nature, often happiest among the flowers at Highgrove or traipsing through the country in their signature Barbour jackets.

Camilla brought this love of nature to her outfit for Mike and Zara Tindall's 2011 wedding, opting for an unmissable floral hat creation which made it look like a whole plant was sprouting from Her Majesty's head.

Princess Diana, 1992

For the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor in 1992, Princess Diana looked like a real jewel in bright, green tones.

Diana’s navy and green skirt colour combination was mirrored in her statement hat, featuring an oversized green bow.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 2018

For Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, the Princess of Wales leaned into the summer vibes with a bolder, more playful style than she'd normally choose for a formal occasion.

Looking like a wild flower in bloom, Kate opted for a vibrant raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen, paired with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator.

The hat, which complemented her warm, brunette hair, included a soft netting at the back and an elaborate floral design on top.

Laura Lopes

In 2005, Laura Lopes attended the wedding of her mother, Queen Camilla, to King Charles.

Laura, an art curator, wore what appeared to be a piece of art on her head. The elaborate golden headpiece included several golden leaves shooting off in several directions, all hinged around an oversized bow detail.

Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie Winkleman - or Lady Frederick Windsor - was joined by her husband, Lord Frederick, and Prince Harry for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Lady Frederick's outfit was a stunning example of contrasts - a very understated jacket in pale blue became more elaborate as a plume of feathers covered the lower half. The feathers were mirrored in her oversized hat, which was wide-brimmed and included elements of veiling.

Poppy Delevingne

Siblings can be polar opposites, and the Delevingne girls proved this at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

While Cara went for a menswear look, her sister Poppy looked ultra chic and feminine in an Oscar de la Renta dress and matching coat.

However, the real standout of her look was the Victoria Grant headpiece, boasting some very tall blue feathers. We hope nobody was sat behind her during the reception!

Karen Spencer

Karen Spencer - who at the time was married to Prince Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer - attended the 2018 wedding of Harry and Meghan in a custom Pamella Roland royal purple capelet and a form-fitting knee-length dress.

She finished her outfit with an elaborate fascinator which boasted two overlapping ribbon designs in the same shade.

Princess Anne, 2005

Princess Anne, like her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, isn't scared of a little colour.

For the 2005 wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal wore a turquoise belted coat dress which she matched with a netted headpiece.

The vibrant blue clashed (in a good way!) with her dark tresses, and the subtle black touches in her accessories gave the whole look a matching, coordinated effect.

Cressida Bonas

She wore blue velvet... literally.

An ex of Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas was invited to his 2018 wedding, where she sported one of the hottest looks of London's upper class It girls - the headband.

Matching her velvet blue dress with a velvet headband in royal blue, her look felt like a melting of the old and the new. A classic, almost-traditional accessory paired with her relaxed, loose wavey blonde hair.

Princess Maria-Olympia

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, the oldest child and only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, and his wife, Marie-Chantal Miller, attended the 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wearing a sleeveless, red dress complete with embellished detailing.

However, it was her headpiece that truly made the outfit. An elaborate and beguiling structured style, the silver, wave-like design almost looked reminiscent of the snakes from the legend of Medusa.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Socialite and It girl close to the royals, the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson turned plenty of heads at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

The off-the-shoulder dress was by British fashion designer, Deborah Milner, and Tara completed her look with a matching, electric blue hat by royal favourite Philip Treacy.

The hat played with convention, opting for more length than width, and the teardrop design featured a floral motif in the centre.

Princess Ekaterina of Hanover

Russian designer Ekaterina Malysheva, who married Prince Ernst August of Hanover, joined her husband at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The glamorous designer-turned-royal wore an extravagant headpiece, complete with what appeared to be bird wings emanating out of the wide brim.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her huge collection of flamboyant hats, so it was nearly impossible to narrow it down to just one of Her Majesty's millinery choices as a guest.

However, there was something refreshing and different with this feathery headpiece chosen for the wedding or her youngest child, Prince Edward to Duchess Sophie.

In a pastel lilac, Her Majesty opted for a feathery headpiece instead of a classic hat, and the feathers arched over to give it a sense of movement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

For the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Princess of Wales wore a delicate primrose yellow wool silk coat by Alexander McQueen.

Complementing this soft, summery hue was her Philip Treacy hat, which included a bloom of flowers on one side and a curved, wide brim on the other.

While many thought this was the same hat she wore to the wedding of Mike and Zara Tindall in 2011, the two are different.