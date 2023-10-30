Queen Camilla's best dresses are a masterclass in understated elegance

Queen Camilla has established herself as somewhat of a fashion icon. Her signature style, which consists of smart tailoring, stylish smock dresses and elegant A-Line styles, has won the Queen Consort the admiration of royal fans across the country. These are Queen Camilla's best dresses for understated elegance.

The former Duchess of Cornwall has really come into her own in the fashion stakes, honing in on classic British style, opting for designers like Fiona Clare, Anna Valentine and Bruce Oldfield, as well as headpieces by Philip Treacy for wedding dressing and other special occasions.

From royal weddings and black tie events to special engagements and international tours of the Commonwealth, being impeccably dressed is part of the job when it comes to the Royal Family - and Queen Camilla is no exception.

Queen Camilla's best dresses

Unlike other royal style icons such as Princess Catherine and the late Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla tends to steer away from bright colours, sticking to a more neutral colour scheme for her capsule wardrobe. However, she has been known to opt for a striking royal gown [inset link for royal gowns if live] for special occasions.

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes | £10.65 at Amazon Focusing on the inspirational style of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex style journalist Elizabeth Holmes celebrates their style. The gorgeous photos and research come together to make this a must-read for royal fashion lovers.

1. The Coronation dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty Queen Camilla's Coronation Dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield in her signature coat dress style, adorned with silver and gold embroidered floral designs, to represent her love of nature. A real showstopper!

2. The floral dress for the Chelsea Flower show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked radiant in another nature-inspired dress as she joined King Charles to award a new gardening medal in honour of Elizabeth II's 70-year reign at the Chelsea Flower Show.

3. The butterfly dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing the botanical theme with a beautiful chiffon dress adorned with butterflies, Queen Camilla shows us regal dressing done well for a spring wedding in the Cotswolds. We love the feather accent in her hair too!

4. The classic white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla, the then Duchess of Cornwall, was a special guest at The Victoria Barracks in Paddington back in 2012, after being appointed the inaugural Colonel in Chief of the Regiment. She wore a classic fitted white dress and low tan shoes for the occasion.

5. The blue velvet gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is known to wear simple and classic styles, but when she goes out for a night on the town, she's a fan of sumptuous fabrics - velvet in particular. She wears this glamorous gown with a magenta and deep purple shawl to complete the look.

6. The ruffled printed dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the royal couple's historic visit to Cuba, Queen Camilla looked chic and relaxed in a ruffled brown and white printed dress, teamed with a straw bag (perfect for the warmer climate) and a classic pearl necklace.

7. The blue coat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall looked flawless in a matching blue ensemble at the British Food Fortnight's Harvest Festival service at Westminster Abbey back in 2013. Her matching black clutch and opaque tights finish the autumn look.

8. The elegant christening dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked stylish in powder blue with a matching hat for Princess Charlotte's christening. It was a gusty day and Camilla almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her dress blew in the wind, but luckily the day was saved with the help of her beige handbag as she navigated her way inside the church

9. The embroidered crimson gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Literary lover Camilla wore a very special outfit to present the Man Booker prize in London, teaming an embroidered gown with a crimson pashmina for an elegant ensemble. Camilla is a Patron of the National Literacy Trust, the Book Trust, The Wicked Young Writers Award and First Story, which all promote literacy in young people.

10. The black lace gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's style evolution continues with this black lace gown with a blue slip underneath, styled with a metallic clutch to finish the outfit. She looks elegant and poised, ready for a night out in London with her husband King Charles.

11. The vibrant red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess of Cornwall attended the Annual Royal Variety Performance in a vibrant red dress. A fan of opulent fabric, this full lace gown makes for a glamorous choice for this special event, which the former Duchess of Cornwall attended alongside husband King Charles in a smart suit.

12. The show-stopping navy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla needed a very special dress for her husband King Charles's 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace - and this showstopping gown from Bruce Oldfield didn't disappoint. Camilla teamed the gown with a simple clutch and glittering diamond necklace.

13. The all-white ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often teaming her dresses with a statement matching hat, Queen Camilla chose classic white for President Trump's visit to the UK in June 2019. Nude court shoes in a colour block style completed the look.

14. The pastel shift dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals certainly know how to make a statement at the races - and Royal Ascot is always the racing event of the year. Keen race-goer Queen Camilla looked stylish is a pastle blue dress and matching coat for the occasion with an incredible jeweled choker.

15. The black velvet dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The then Duchess of Cornwall wore one of her favourite dresses for an event at a Julien Macdonald Fashion Show for the National Osteoporosis Society in 2018 - in luxe velvet, a signature fabric for Queen Camilla. Teaming the dress with long black gloves and sheer tights for a sophisticated finish, the Queen Consort shows us how to master elegant winter dressing.

16. The printed silk dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beautiful silk dress that Camilla wore to launch the National Literacy Trust's Virtual School Library in 2020 had a matching face mask, which was specially designed by one of Camilla's favourite British designers, Fiona Clare.

17. The navy coat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked elegant in blue for this year's Easter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The navy coat dress was a failsafe choice designed by Anna Valentine, the light blue embroidery on the bodice elevates this simple piece.

18. The pastel blue stripy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another winning look for Queen Camilla! The royal appeared at Royal Ascot wearing a stunning pastel blue striped dress by one of her most trusted designers, Bruce Oldfield. The former Duchess of Cornwall also had a matching face mask to complete the look.

19. The feather-print dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wore one of her favourite dresses adorned with colourful feathers for a visit to an elephant-themed literacy event, which saw her perform a reading among a herd of 100 life-sized elephant sculptures in St James Park.

20. The classic red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked striking in red as she carried out her first duty in her new royal role as Colonel of the Regiment. Her vibrant dress was teamed with her vintage Chanel handbag for a flawless winter look.

21. The bold blue dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She might be the Queen Consort, but Camilla is also the Queen of the matching face mask. Here she's pictured celebrating the Hay Festival in a blue kaftan gown that finished just past the knee, paired with a neutral-toned handbag by Bottega Veneta.

22. The stripy blue coat and dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla looked stylish in a navy and white stripy dress coat and matching hat for Maundy Thursday at St George's Chapel in 2022. Camilla was also spotted wearing her favourite pearl earrings, which she frequently dons for special occasions.

23. The icy blue lace dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family certainly know how to dress for the red carpet (just take a look at Princess Catherine's best red carpet moments if you need convincing!) and Queen Camilla has pulled out all the stops with this icy blue lace gown, complete with frosted blue shoes.

24. The simple colour-block dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This chic chiffon dress features colour blocking and a statement collar - two of Queen Camilla's hallmark styles. The Queen Consort wore this elegant dress while paying a visit to cancer charity Maggie's Barts. The then Duchess of Cornwall has been president of Maggie's since 2008.

25. The A-Line dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In another emerald green ensemble, Queen Camilla teams an A-Line dress with a boxy black jacket and white shirt. The then Duchess of Cornwall is pictured when she visited Bangor Market with King Charles, during a tour of Northern Ireland.

26. The graphic print dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever a fan of a graphic print, this classic dress - with that signature white collar - is a natural choice for Queen Camilla. She wore this dress for a meeting with Swindon Borough Council to meet hospital staff, ambulance workers and firefighters on the front line.

27. The luxurious black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2003, Queen Camilla attended the Fashion Rocks at The Royal Albert Hall in London wearing this sumptuous evening gown crafted from velvet and what looks like silk or satin, finished with an elegant cross-over design.

28. The colour-block gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a super glamorous evening gown would do for a very special dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands ahead of her abdication at Rijksmuseum. Queen Camilla looks every inch the future Queen in this ravishing gown and sparkling tiara.

29. The embroidered white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The then-Duchess of Cornwall c looked smart in a cream dress coat edged with gold embroidery for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Of course, the matching hat is on point, too!

30. The pastel pink dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relying on one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, Queen Camilla opted for a pastel pink ensemble for a royal engagement in France. The outfit was finished off with a Philip Treacy hat.

31. The classic navy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla keeps things simple with a classic navy dress, elevating the look with a trendy straw handbag by Heidi Klein and her trust tan Sole Bliss heels. The then Duchess of Cornwall is also wearing her signature printed face mask, which was crafted by one of her top designers of choice, Fiona Clare.

32. The simple blue dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in blue, Queen Camilla wore this colourful dress to the Mill End lunch club in Rickmansworth. When the weather got a little chillier, she popped on her classic Burberry trench coat for the ultimate 'Quiet Luxury' look.