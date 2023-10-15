woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has delivered endless graceful and ultra-glam style moments both on and off the red carpet over the past decade.

Whether she's attending a film premier or an overseas engagement, the now Princess of Wales is an expert in dressing for the occasion. From her go-to polka dot prints to floor-length organza gowns, there isn’t a look that she can't pull off.

However, the red carpet is truly where we get to witness some of her best style moments where she regularly showcases the best dresses from some of the top designers in the country. So if you’re wondering how to dress like Kate Middleton and channel the very best of her occasionwear, here are her 32 best red carpet moments.

Kate Middleton's best red carpet moments

1. Her showstopping golden gown

Pictured here at the 2021 No Time To Die, James Bond premiere in London Princess Kate looked absolutely mesmerising in a floor-length golden sequined gown. The dress with its structured shoulders and flowing cape element stole the show at the star-studded event and this is definitely one look we won’t forget any time soon.

2. The Earthshot-ready green ensemble

While attending The Earthshot Prize in 2022, Kate was seen wearing a stunning form-fitting long-sleeved bright green dress. Blending in perfectly with the event's 'green carpet', The Princess of Wales paired the dress with an exquisite emerald choker and a pair of nude glittering heels.

3. Her luxurious dress with golden embellishments

We simply can’t get over the Princess in this golden embellished gown with matching panelling at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards. The decadent dress is perfectly balanced with minimal jewellery and a neat polished hair updo.

4. The angelic one-shoulder all-white dress

Looking as angelic as ever, the Princess of Wales sported a floor-length white gown with feather detailing at the 2019 British Academy Film Awards. An otherwise simple dress is wonderfully elevated with a lettuce hem, a subtle ruched bodice and a flattering one-shoulder neckline.

5. Her monochromatic sleek look

Pictured here at the 2022 UK premiere of the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, Princess Kate looked stunning in a simple yet sleek black and white dress. With a statement off-the-shoulder neckline and a flattering form-fitted cut, Kate looked like a movie star herself walking the red carpet alongside Prince William.

6. A gown fit for a goddess

This lilac Alexander McQueen pleated gown is akin to something a Greek goddess would sport, with its boatneck neckline and cascading fabric. Pictured here at the 2021 Earthshot Prize event, Kate exuded grace and glamour in this stunning floor-length dress, completing the look with her signature glossy curled hair. What really brings the whole look together is the cinching embellished waistband, the perfect touch of sparkle.

7. Her clean-cut white premiere gown

The Princess of Wales opted for a simple but oh-so-sophisticated white-lace top gown for the premiere of the 2016 film, A Street Cat Named Bob. The Self Portrait dress looked neat and classical, with its long sleeves and respectable front slit. The Princess paired the gown with a statement red clutch, one of Kate's best handbags in our opinion.

8. The timeless bardot-style floral evening attire

Pictured here at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, the Princess of Wales sported a stunning floor-length off-the-shoulder evening gown with floral glittering embellishments. She completed the look with a chic updo.

9. Her picture-perfect forest green look

During her pregnancy with Louis in 2018, Princess Kate looked radiant on the red carpet in an A-line flowing dark forest green gown with a black satin belt. The jewellery may be the star of the show, though, as the statement necklace and earrings are made up of large emerald stones and diamond-encrusted fastenings.

10. The powder blue double-length gown

Stepping out for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014, Princess Kate, then Duchess, wore a stunning powder blue wrap-around dress. With quarter sleeves and a longer floor-length portion of the dress, this modern yet respectable style choice was the perfect fit for a newly crowned princess.

11. A classic flowing wrap-around look

Looking as elegant as ever in this light blue wrap-around gown, the Princess of Wales owned the red carpet at the James Bond Spectre Premiere in 2015. Her simple yet classy dress with its long mesh sleeves was paired with a small pearl clutch and matching silver sparkling platform heels. What truly brought the look together was the diamante belt with matching jewellery.

12. Her crisp skirt suit

Princess Kate wore a dazzling white skirt suit with a feminine peplum detail while on an overseas visit in Warsaw, Poland in 2017. Pairing the all-white Alexander McQueen look with a vibrant red clutch and understated nude heels, she was the vision of beauty and grace.

13. The emerald green fairytale gown

This might just be one of our favourite evening looks from Princess Kate. With its organza-lined off-the-shoulder neckline and sequined waist, this gown looks like something straight from a fairytale book. The Princess of Wales kept the rest of the ensemble simple with her signature glowing make-up and minimal yet elegant dangling earrings.

14. Her dramatic one-shoulder monochrome look

Pictured here at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2023, Princess Kate stole the show with her floor-length white flowing gown and contrasting black velvet gloves. All eyes were on the dress, as she opted for a simple, slicked-back hairstyle and simple black clutch. She completed the look with a pair of statement gold earrings (from Zara, no less!)

15. Her radiant in red look

Pictured here in 2017 at The Queen’s Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Germany, the Princess of Wales looked radiant in a milkmaid-style red summer dress. This simple yet stylish outfit exuded class with her blown-out curls and scallop-trimmed nude heels perfectly completing the look.

16. Her business casual summer style

Princess Kate walked the red carpet in a cool yet classy red trench-style jacket with white straight-leg trousers during a royal visit to Belize in Jamaica. This colour block ensemble was carefully coordinated with a small handbag and matching heeled sandals.

17. The ultimate black-tie evening look

Pictured between Prince William and Prince Harry, we love this stunning, understated look from the Princess of Wales. With simplicity on its side, the velvet fitted gown has just one detail, a ruffled sweetheart neckline and flattering bodice. The bejewelled necklace is the real showstopper though, as well as Kate’s signature glossy locks.

18. A vision in burgundy

There are not many that could pull off a head-to-toe burgundy look but the Princess of Wales is one of them. Pictured here in 2022 leaving Buckingham Palace, Kate looked royal-ready in a full-length fitted coat with matching hat and clutch. She finished the look with simple accessories and coordinating heels, an ensemble fit for a Princess indeed.

19. Her Cinderella moment

It’s hard to look at this dress and not think of Cinderella. Of course, this Princess’ fairytale is thankfully much different, but she looks magical in satin blue all the same. Arriving here for a reception in The Bahamas, Kate’s dress is a flattering A-line shape with ultra-feminine bow features adorning each strap.

20. The teal lace gown of our dreams

This is a perfect example of how Princess Kate can deliver a bold statement look on the red carpet and still stay in keeping with the classical style of being a royal. This dress not only boasts a rich teal colour but also has feminine lace accents at the neckline and on the capped sleeves which join at the back of the dress.

21. Her 'walking on sunshine' midi dress

A colour we don’t often see the Princess of Wales in but one she wears extremely well! This fit and flare yellow lace dress was worn on the royal couple’s second day visiting Germany in 2017, where the Prince and Princess of Wales met with a Nobel Prize winner. The loud and proud dress is paired with muted nude accessories which perfectly balances out the brightness of the yellow.

22. THE glitter gown

Pictured here at The Tusk Conservation Awards in 2013, the Princess of Wales sported her most party-ready attire yet with this floor-length sequined silver gown. But it’s not only the sparkles that make this ensemble shine, as the billowy top and fitted contrasting silhouette perfectly flatter Kate’s slender figure.

23. Her ceremonial buttercup coat

The then-new Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the 2012 Thistle Ceremony in Edinburgh in a stunning and delicate light yellow fit and flare gown - a style she'd return to often over the years. She kept the rest of the look muted with a taupe fascinator, black suede-heeled pumps and a black matching bag.

24. The cargo-style longline jacket

On a royal visit to the city of Bradford in 2020, the Princess of Wales wore a structured multi-pocket dark green overcoat which was perfect for the January weather. She paired the statement coat with matching back pointed-toe heels and a satchel-style small black handbag.

25. Her turquoise embellished grey mini-dress

While walking the red carpet at the UK premiere of African Cats in 2021, Princess Kate wore a form-fitting quarter-sleeve grey dress with dazzling turquoise stones embellishing the collar and cuffs.

26. The forest-green fur-cuffed winter ensemble

Princess Kate was aptly dressed for her appearance in the annual Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in 2018. In a full green outfit, Kate could teach us a lesson in how to dress for a national holiday in an extremely classy and timeless way. She looks royally glamorous in this long-line coat with thick fur accents.

27. Her take on the LBD

Of course, we don’t expect to see the Princess of Wales sporting a conventional LBD but this long-sleeved knitted number is the perfect middle ground. With its seemingly cut-out panelling and bow feature, the dress exudes the perfect level of maturity and femininity. Kate kept it simple and sleek with matching black pumps and clutch to finish off the look.

28. The aquamarine statement collar dress

On a royal trip to the Bahamas, Princess Kate walked the red carpet of the plane in an elegant long-sleeved dress with a stunning down-turned collar detail. The dress with its aquamarine colour was paired with a matching envelope clutch bag and a simple nude heel.

29. Her premiere-ready cream gown

Pictured here at the Royal Film Performance of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013, Princess Kate wore a form-fitting Roland Mouret dress with a flattering thigh-high split in the front. The evening dress was styled with a black velvet clutch and matching black heels, the statement necklace however was what really tied the look together.

30. The lace cobalt blue skirt suit

One of the Princess of Wales’ signature colours, this cobalt blue lace skirt suit certainly helped her make a wonderful entrance on the royal couple's visit to Belize in 2022. The monochromatic look was extremely complementary to the princess’ skin tone and was executed right down to her matching heels and purse.

31. Her mint green textured overcoat

Standing here next to Bear Grylls at the Queen’s Scout Awards in 2013, Princess Kate wore a structured yet delicate long-length coat with a speckled pattern and scalloped collar. The coat which would otherwise be considered as busy was perfectly balanced out with Kate’s taupe fascinator, nude satin heels and matching baguette clutch bag.

32. Her mesmerising blue beaded gown

We just can’t get enough of the Princess of Wales in this bold cobalt blue. Arriving here for a Bollywood-inspired Charity Gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2016, Kate wore a stunning blue gown by Jenny Packham that featured hand-beaded details that were done in India. Kate’s stunning sapphire jewellery finished the look off perfectly.