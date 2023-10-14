35 of Queen Elizabeth II's most flamboyant and memorable hats

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The late Queen Elizabeth II lived the sort of life destined for history books - just take a look at 70 facts celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

Not only was she the first British monarch to celebrate a milestone Platinum Jubilee in 2022, but she was undeniably a style icon for her entire time spent as one of the most famous women in the world.

Indeed, before her death in September 2022, she was still being named as one of the most influential people by the likes of Vogue.

Reigning for 70 years, Her Majesty had plenty of opportunity to showcase her style secrets and fashion credentials - and that nearly always included a memorable hat, headpiece or fascinator.

Let's look at some of the most flamboyant and fun...

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes | £10.65 at Amazon Focusing on the inspirational style of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex style journalist Elizabeth Holmes celebrates their style. The gorgeous photos and research come together to make this a must-read for royal fashion lovers.

35 of Queen Elizabeth II's most flamboyant hats

1. The baby bonnet, Her Majesty's first memorable millinery moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that she really did start as she meant to go on, a two-year old Princess Elizabeth was sporting memorable headwear from the beginning of her time in the public eye.

2. A Princess' plume of feathers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This stunning feather headpiece has something of a flapper vibe to it, and showed a then-Princess Elizabeth opting for a more au courant and fashion-forward.

3. A blooming bonnet, 1968

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring must have been in the air when Her Majesty wore this gorgeous floral themed hat, complete with soft green fabric and petal appliques for the dedication of a Knights Bachelor temple in 1968.

4. Her Majesty's colourful, tropical turban, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen's favourite tipple might have been something more classic, but in this exotic headwrap, we can just picture Her Majesty sipping a Pina Colada. She wore this while boarding the Royal Yacht at Portsmouth in 1996.

5. The Queen's blue and feathery Royal Ascot hat, 1982

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty was never one to shy away from a bold choice - and this hat, worn for the Royal Ascot - combined a bright blue, polka dots, AND cascading feathers. Yet, somehow, it totally works.

6. The furry, Doctor Zhivago beige hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps this surprising Doctor Zhivago-esque furry hat is what inspired the likes of Pippa Middleton to wear similar (and we've seen Kate sport cosy looking hats, too). Either way, it's a fascinating departure from the late Queen's more traditional headwear.

7. Her colourful, polka dot pillbox hat, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a 1993 visit to Budapest, Her Majesty wore this quirky Marie O'regan polka dot hat which definitely gives off Skittles or Smarties vibes.

8. A Paisley, pale blue Philip Somerville, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1989, Her Majesty visited the Isle of Man wearing this aquamarine inspired Philip Somerville hat featuring a different type of structure and shape than usual. We've seen the likes of Meghan Markle wear similar sloped hats in recent years, proving that Queen Elizabeth was a stealthy trend-setter.

9. A green and white patterned sun hat, 1977

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a visit to New Zealand in 1977, Queen Elizabeth matched a lively green and white print suit with a complementary hat. It's part jungle inspired, part table place mat - but fully memorable.

10. A scarlet, straw bucket-style hat, 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II attended the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2007 wearing this scarlet, rose-adorned straw hat.

11. Lime green and blue polka dots, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, a fluorescent lime green hat with blue polka dots sounds like a major fashion faux pas... yet Queen Elizabeth looked cheerful and delightful when she wore this creation for a visit to Jamaica in 2002.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.

12. A purple and white striped Boater style hat, 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Boater hat - thought to derive from the flat-topped caps of French sailors - was given a fun twist by the late Queen in this bright, playful colour palette. Think Cadbury's colours meets retro hat shape.

13. The Queen's green Tam O'Shanter, 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty sported a traditional tam o'shanter - a flat bonnet, originally made of wool hand-knitted in one piece, stretched on a wooden disc to give the distinctive flat shape. It's a classic Scottish piece, and perhaps a nod to her beloved Balmoral.

14. Queen Bee hat, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One report states that the bee detailing on this cream hat were actually enamel pins added on - and it has us buzzing with excitement. Fun, playful and creative. Queen Elizabeth II wore this hat to the Maundy Service in Lichfield.

15. A purple and pink double-layered hat, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not totally clear if the pink detailing is part of the hat or a scarf/headwrap Her Majesty wore alongside a flattering hat. The finished effect is stunning, though.

16. A textured hat with bow effects, 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is hard to describe. Textured, ruffled and with a sleek bow, it just narrowly avoids looking like a shower cap. Her Majesty wore this for a visit to Cardiff in 1960.

17. Pretty in pink, 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth wore this vibrant pink hat with a stylish oversized bow in 1989. It was designed by Frederick Fox and exudes old-school romance.

18. An iced cake style hat, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it a hat or is it a dessert? This interesting pillbox style hat almost looks like the tier of a wedding cake with its solid white effect and red rose adornment.

19. Green and white frills, 1977

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her tour of New Zealand marking Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee, she brought along an olive green hat finished off with an abundance of white flowers for a full, voluminous finish.

20. A blue and white vase-effect hat, 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's choice for a 2012 Garden Party at Balmoral was simple and elegant, with a slight nod to the classic porcelain vase.

21. A yellow and white structured hat, 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the unusual structuring of this 1960s-style colour-block hat. The retro hat was designed by Marie O'Regan for Ian Thomas, and Her Majesty wore it for an official visit to Washington in 1991.

22. A velvet tiered hat, 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this pink and purple velvet hat which the late Queen wore to a review and presentation of soldiers of The Royal Welsh to mark St David's Day at Lucknow Barracks in 2007. The tiered shape almost channels a wedding cake, and the colours chosen are perfect for springy occasions.

23. The 'European Union' hat, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This blue and yellow hat worn to address Parliament in 2017 made headlines - but not just for fashionable reasons. After Brexit had been voted for by the public, the colour palette matching the EU flag struck many as perhaps more than a coincidence and might've been Her Majesty's way of sending a subtle statement.

24. Blue blooms and leaves, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen looked in full bloom on day one of Royal Ascot in 2019, wearing a delightful blue hat to coordinate with her coat and floral dress.

25. A bouquet of roses, 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A rose by any other name... Her Majesty wasn't afraid to take floral fashion to new extremes when she visited Morocco in 1980 with more than a dozen red roses on her hat.

26. A bubble-wrap bonnet, 1961

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When we saw this photo of a young Queen Elizabeth, we couldn't quite work out what the hat material was. Is it mesh? Is it bubble wrap? Very unlikely, but it's most definitely a conversation-starting accessory.

27. Pink and yellow confectionary colours, 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something about this hot pink and bright yellow hat that's just so sweet. Almost literally. The colours are evocative of the traditional fruit salad or rhubarb and custard sweets.

28. Autumnal feathers, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the autumnal feeling of this hat, worn by Her Majesty when she watched her horse win a race at Newbury in 2013.

29. The Queen's pom pom moment, 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's lime green fluffy pom pom on this hat elevates it and perfectly complements her bold choice of jacket. However, there is the argument that the lime green detail looks a bit like a loofah sponge.

30. A colour clash cap, 1982

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hat feels like two different styles brought together - and we love that Her Majesty chose such an unusual design. The green element resembles a turban or a Peach Hat effect, while the navy blue flower feels closer to a fascinator.

31. Daisy chains, 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hat features a chain of Easter Daisies and flatters Her Majesty's choice of floral jacket. We love the subtle nod to her sister, Princess Margaret, who also famously wore a daisy inspired hat for a Royal Ascot appearance in 1969.

32. Bow through the Brim, 1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've seen bows on the front of hats, and bows on the back of hats, but the Queen proved she could still pull off a surprise with this avant garde Philip Somerville design where the bow appeared to be coming through the brim.

33. Peachy keen Queen, 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A gloriously enticing peach colour makes this one of the Queen's most delightful hats. Her Majesty wore the colourful creation for a church service in Sandringham in 2014.

34. A very on theme Easter bonnet, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty was famous for her love of bright colours - though it wasn't just a preference, she wore vibrant hues so more people could see her. This Easter hat took big and bright to new extremes, pairing all the traditional colours of Easter parade in one, with pops of yellow, purple and shades of blue.

35. A royal blue admiral hat, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using one of the Royal Family's most popular colours, this naval themed oversized hat wins extra style points thanks to the subtle black feather poking through.