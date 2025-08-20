Suranne Jones is 'frightened to death of Botox' as she calls for more ageing women to appear on screen
The actress believes good characters stand out no matter how many lines and wrinkles they have, and won't be altering her appearance anytime soon
Suranne Jones is an icon of the stage and screen, and is now taking on a different role - speaking out on the important topic of women being able to age naturally.
The actress, star of hits such as Doctor Foster and Vigil, has an all-new Netflix original series landing on August 21. In Hostage, Suranne stars as the British prime minister who, along with the French president, is drawn into a shady conspiracy following the kidnapping of her husband.
While Suranne can't wait for audiences to tune in to the 5-part political thriller, she's also proud to show off her ageing face in the series, just as it is.
The star is well versed in the contemptuous way society views women who are ageing, something exacerbated when you happen to live and work in the public eye as she does.
Revealing in an interview with Radio Times that she is "Frightened to death of any kind of Botox," the star calls for more older women to appear on screen.
Elaborating on her fears surrounding facial anti-ageing treatments, the actress said revealed she comes under a lot of scrutiny for not having a straight nose.
Explaining that it's often commented on, she fiercely asserts that she won't be changing anything about her appearance for anyone. "Character is about what shines from within. It's not about fixing what's outside," she says.
After losing her mother in 2016 to early-onset vascular dementia, Suranne appears placed to embrace her advancing years - something her mother didn't get to do.
Acting as executive producer on Hostage, it was also important to Suranne that female directors were brought on board to tell the gripping story.
"The best people for the job were always going to be women," she explains, adding, "And Netflix agreed. If women don't use women writers, or directors, or camera operators, no new women will come up in the industry."
Commenting further on her excitement to bring Hostage to TV, Suranne told Tudum, "I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of."
"It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect."
Writer of the series, Matt Charman, says, "I've been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne, and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away."
"An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family - she’s fierce, ruthless, and you can’t take your eyes off of her."
You can stream all episodes of Hostage on Netflix from August 21st.
