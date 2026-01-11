Stranger Things isn't over yet - 'one final adventure' is coming to Netflix

It's not over until it's over, and Stranger Things is giving audiences one last glimpse into a world that's reshaped recent popular culture.

If you thought you'd said your final goodbyes when the last episode of season 5 landed on New Year's Day, you were wrong - Netflix has announced one last hangout with the Hawkins crew, in the form of a documentary.

Titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the documentary is described as a "sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life - and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever."

Directed by Martina Radwan, the one-off film lands on the streamer on January 12, giving insider intel into the Duffer Brothers' generation-defining phenomenon.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 Documentary | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While this is incredibly exciting news, fans remain convinced a secret episode of Stranger Things will arrive any day, as well as the documentary.

This theory began when several Facebook pages shared posts suggesting another episode was on the way, hinting it would arrive on January 7.

However, Netflix hasn’t commented on these claims, and zero evidence exists to support the social media posts alluding to the bonus episode.

Ross and Matt Duffer have also suggested the New Year's Day finale was all about goodbyes - the fans bidding farewell to the show, and the characters saying goodbye to their childhood as they move into their next chapter.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking about her excitement for the documentary, director Martina Radwan thanked showrunners the Duffer brothers "for trusting me with a front-row seat to this incredible journey".

She added, "Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege - and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time, was pure joy.

"I only wish I could travel back in time and document Seasons 1 through 4."

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers are pleased about the documentary, in an era where "that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared".

"We wanted to bring it back," they said, adding, "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 - beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan – is our attempt to do just that.

"If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you."