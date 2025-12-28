How to watch Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance from anywhere in the world - stream online

Legendary ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have enjoyed one of the lengthiest careers in the history of the sport.

Earning perfect marks and a Winter Olympic gold medal at Sarajevo in 1984 was a particular highlight of their 50-year relationship and incredible list of achievements.

At the ages of 67 and 66, the duo are finally hanging up their skates, and ITV documentary Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance will follow them as they embark on their last ever tour, Our Last Dance.

Airing on December 28, at 8:30 PM on ITV1, the 60-minute film also explores Torvill and Dean’s career, looking back on their professional highlights, and following the iconic pair as they say goodbye to their fans and dance on ice for the final time.

If you'd like to tune in but aren't sure you'll be able to, we share how to watch Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance in the UK

If you're in the UK, tuning in to Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance is easy. The show airs on ITV1 on December 28 at 8.30pm and is free to watch.

If you miss the documentary, it'll be available to stream on ITVX - you can stream on demand just after it airs on ITV1.

The show is also free to watch on ITVX, and all you need is an ITVX account and a valid TV license to stream content.

How to watch Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance airs, but don't want to wait to bid the iconic duo farewell, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the documentary on ITV, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services

It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest.

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance on ITV1 for free.

Sharing their thoughts on the upcoming documentary, Jayne and Christopher say, "The programme will be filled with poignant and joyful moments as we plan, rehearse and perform our final skating journey together."

"It’s fitting that this documentary will be broadcast on ITV, our TV home for the last two decades. We hope fans will enjoy this final opportunity to see us skate together."