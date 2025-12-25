How to watch Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 from anywhere - stream online
We're not ready for it to come to an end, but the Stranger Things big finale will be the unmissable event of the year - find out how to tune in from anywhere
Well, it's safe to say Stranger Things has been an absolute epic ride, and we can't believe the end is really here.
The Duffer Brothers really pulled it out of the bag with this show, and there's a high chance it'll never be topped.
But like all great things, it has to come to an end, the the final ever episodes of Stranger Things will be airing over the festive period.
If you're hopping with excitement to tune into the grand finale, but worried you might not be able to, there's no need for anyone to miss out as we share how to watch it from anywhere.
Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 release date and time
- US: Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET
- Canada: Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST
- UK: Friday, December 26, 2025 — 1 a.m. GMT
- Australia: Friday, December 26, 2025 — 12 p.m. AEDT
Stranger Things season 5 finale release date and time
- US: December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ET
- Canada: December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST
- UK: Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 1 a.m. GMT
- Australia: Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 12 p.m. AEDT
How to watch Stranger Things season 5, volume 2 from anywhere
Netflix operates in over 190 countries, but if you can't access it because you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Stranger Things final episodes air, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy each of the finale episodes on Netflix with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.
They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."
Watch Stranger Things on Netflix with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 select 'United Kingdom' from the list.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to the area of your choice, you can now watch the show. Head to Netflix, sign in, and see whether good can really triumph over evil.
What devices can I watch Netflix on?
- Amazon Fire TV/Stick
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- Hisense
- LG
- Panasonic
- Philips
- Roku TV/Stick
- Samsung
- Sharp
- Sony
- TCL
- Vestel
- Vizio
