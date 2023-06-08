Shania Twain's tour look drives fans wild as she steps out with flowing pink hair and edgy fishnets

Shania Twain's tour look has delighted fans as the That don't Impress Me Much singer continued her Queen of Me tour in Missouri.

Shania Twain is currently on her Queen of Me Tour around the US and on June 4 she performed in St Louis, Missouri. In celebration of this incredible night, the singer posted a photograph of herself on stage and a few of the key moments of the performance. Shania's caption for this post read, "What an incredible night in St. Louis!! Missouri knows how to party 🤠 #QueenOfMeTour"

While Shania is known for her out there looks while on tour and promoting her albums, fans were astonished to see the singer's new look as she wore a pale oblong sleek long wig for the show. Shania paired this flowing wig with a floaty pink dress that featured Maddona-esque diamante bra, a black bodysuit, and black fishnet tights.

This bizarre yet empowering and fun outfit was so on-brand for Shania and fans took to social media to complement the singer. "You are a real Sweetheart Shania! And all your beautiful outfits, you are the Woman of the Year," said one fan.

"I was there rocking my pink wig in your honor 💃🏻 It was so great seeing you singing Nah and When!" said another adoring fan.

However, others were less convinced by her look and found her look a bit too much. "You should dress better... you are the queen! Terrible wig, my god," said one commenter.

Others were quick to leap to her defense. "Everyone commenting on the way she is dressing/her looks have clearly never watched one of her music videos… she’s always dressed fun and wacky, and has gone against the grain… it’s literally the thing that made her popular in the first place. If you don’t understand why she's doing it then you never paid attention to the very thing you claim to 'miss' about her. Nothing has changed. She’s always done this to some degree," the fan concluded.

Shania has always been daring with her looks and recently used her wardrobe to delight fans. Just last month, Shania Twain proved she’s still the one after wearing the exact same outfit from one of her most iconic 90s music videos. She sent fans wild as she stepped out in the iconic leopard print look from 1997’s That Don’t Impress Me Much music video, including the floor-length coat, micro top, high-waisted flared pants, and full-length leopard gloves.

Similarly, the singer has favored wearing wigs in recent years as a quick fun way to switch up her look. Shania Twain was 'unrecognizable' when she swapped her signature brunette hair for platinum blonde locks. And in February, Shania Twain's Grammys suit and sleek cherry red wig divided fans as her 'cuckoo bananas' look stole the show.