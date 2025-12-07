Sara Cox's one 'gorgeous' Christmas memory she wishes she could recreate

Fresh from completing her Children In Need marathon challenge, where she raised a staggering £11.5 million for the charity, Sara Cox is back on our screens with a delightful new TV show.

The Marvellous Miniature Workshop began airing from Monday, December 1 at 2pm, on BBC One. All eight episodes are now available to view on BBC iPlayer for anyone eager to watch them all at once.

The show sees guests take viewers on a journey through their most cherished memories and favourite moments from their lives, as they're lovingly rebuilt in miniature models.

As the heartwarming series is all about favourite personal memories, Sara has been sharing some of hers. With Christmas fast approaching, she's revealed her all-time favourite moment from the festive season that she'd love to recreate one more time.

Although Sara has previously spoken about the devastating effect of her brother's death on her family, her favourite Christmas memory involves another special family member - her dad.

"I was 12, and my dad brought back my childhood pony for Christmas," the DJ tells Best Magazine.

"I'd broken my arm falling off my childhood pony, Gus, and I didn't own Gus anymore; he'd gone on loan to somebody else for a while, but my dad got him back for me.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was a mega moment," Sara recalls.

A post shared by Sara Cox (@djsaracox) A photo posted by on

Explaining her sweet memory in more depth, Sara continues, "That morning, there'd been lots of whispering, and then somebody knocked on the door, and I went out, and Gus was stood there looking all sparkly.

"He was also slightly confused because he had no idea what was happening."

If her memory were to be recreated in miniature form for her show, Sara shares how she'd like it to look.

"It would be me, stood there on Christmas morning with Gus all clipped up. He was in brand new navy blue and red rug with a red trim with his name on it - it was gorgeous.

"The little model of me would have its arm in a sling (because I'd previously fallen off Gus and cracked my funny bone,) and dad would be stood in front of his little whitewashed farmhouse."

(Image credit: BBC/UAMG Content, LLC/Tim Wren)

When asked what drew her to presenting the series, nostalgia and cuteness were top of the list of appealing factors for Sara.

"There's something so magical in miniature," she says, adding, "I had a doll's house when I was little, so there's something so beautiful and nostalgic in remembering them.

"I feel like they're just so cute!" the presenter says of the amazing models created on the show. "It taps into your childhood a lot... Humans have always been fascinated by changing the size of something," she concludes.

All eight episodes of The Marvellous Miniature Workshop are currently available to view on BBC iPlayer.