As Kim Cattrall ties the knot, test how well you know her with our quiz!

Kim Cattrall arrives at The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Congratulations are in order for Kim Cattrall and her new husband, Russell Thomas, who tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in London yesterday.

The couple's nuptials took place at Chelsea Old Town Hall on December 4th, as they said their vows in front of just 12 close friends and family members.

As Kim and Russell celebrate life as newlyweds, it's time for Kim's biggest fans to see how much they really know about her.

Can you get 10/10 on our Kim Cattrall quiz?

