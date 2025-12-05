As Kim Cattrall ties the knot, test how well you know her with our quiz!

Congratulations are in order for Kim Cattrall and her new husband, Russell Thomas, who tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in London yesterday.

The couple's nuptials took place at Chelsea Old Town Hall on December 4th, as they said their vows in front of just 12 close friends and family members.

As Kim and Russell celebrate life as newlyweds, it's time for Kim's biggest fans to see how much they really know about her.

Can you get 10/10 on our Kim Cattrall quiz?

