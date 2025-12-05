Kim Cattrall marries 'firecracker' Russell Thomas in intimate London wedding ceremony with just 12 guests

Congratulations are in order for Kim Cattrall, who tied the knot with Russell Thomas in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple married at Chelsea Town Hall on December 4th, surrounded by just 12 guests who watched them say their vows.

The Sex and the City star met audio engineer Russell back in 2016 when she was a guest on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour. They began exchanging messages, and Russell later visited Kim in Vancouver, where their romance began to blossom

In exclusive images obtained by People, Kim, 69, and Russell, 55, can be seen beaming under a flower arch, exiting the wedding venue as newlyweds.

Kim wore a cream Dior suit for the chic ceremony, accompanied by a white skirt and a pair of Cornelia James lace gloves. She carried a green and white bouquet made up of eucalyptus, lilies, and white roses and wore a bespoke Philip Treacy hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple split their time between their homes in Vancouver and London, and Kim has been open about her admiration for Russell over the years

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, she said, "He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love."

Recalling the start of their love story, Kim hailed it "very easy" and "very modern" in an interview with People in 2020.

"I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker, and he's got a wicked sense of humour. And he's easy on the eyes," she told the publication, adding, "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch, and then he came out to Vancouver.

"It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came, and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!"