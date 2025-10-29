Quiz yourself on all things Claudia Winkleman - from her tan alternatives to her royal connections

Claudia Winkleman is no doubt one of the most incredible women on TV.

Whether it's her presenting prowess on Strictly Come Dancing or her enviable outfits on The Traitors, Claudia has us glued to our screens whenever she's on them.

Recently, her shock Strictly exit announcement left us gutted that she won't be hosting from the dancefloor with Tess Daly next year - and we're on the edge of our seats ready to tune into the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors tonight.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors