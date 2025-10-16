Quiz of the Day: It's Menopause Awareness Month - test your knowledge on the facts

Put your knowledge of the change to the test and see if you know the facts from the myths

Quiz of the Day Menopause Awareness Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.

October is Menopause Awareness Month - and with Menopause Awareness Day just days away on the 18th, it's time to see if you really know the menopause myths from the truth about the change.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.