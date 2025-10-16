Quiz of the Day: It's Menopause Awareness Month - test your knowledge on the facts
Put your knowledge of the change to the test and see if you know the facts from the myths
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
October is Menopause Awareness Month - and with Menopause Awareness Day just days away on the 18th, it's time to see if you really know the menopause myths from the truth about the change.
Whether it's symptoms of the perimenopause, the pros and cons of HRT or the link between menopause and hair loss, we think it's important to be clued up.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.