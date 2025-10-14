Quiz of the Day: Test your knowledge on The Great British Bake Off
Season 16 of The Great British Bake Off is well underway - but are you a die-hard fan who knows all there is to know about the tent?
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day, our quick, fun daily quiz that will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
With the latest series of The Great British Bake Off keeping us hooked on who's won Star Baker and who's left the tent each and every week, tonight we'll be tuning in to see the bakers take on some meringue challenges with that iconic Bake Off stand mixer.
If you're a long-time Bake Off fan and have kept up with all of the cake, bread, and cookie-based dramas over the years, now's the time to test yourself with our Great British Bake Off quiz!
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
