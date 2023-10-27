Nicole Kidman puts her youthful skin down to two simple products

Nicole Kidman is, perhaps, one of the last true ‘Movie Stars.’

With her varied and dynamic film roles to the fact that she can shut down any red carpet – from donning vintage Chanel for the 2023 Met Gala to feathering up for charity dinners – the Australian actress is the embodiment of Hollywood glamour.

But that doesn’t mean she’s particularly high maintenance and overly fussy when it comes to maintaining her flawless skin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We were interested in an interview Nicole gave to Forbes magazine where she discussed her belief in simplicity – and the non-negotiable skincare staples she’ll always use.

Speaking to the magazine, the Moulin Rouge! star said, “Simplicity is key! I always say less is more.”

When asked to delve more into the details of her daily skincare regimen, Nicole gave a considered answer. “I wouldn’t say I have a typical skincare routine as my routine definitely changes based on where I am… what I’m doing... and the weather.”

However, she did add that “over the years [she’s] added more oils and serums to [her] routine but [her] constant is a simple cleanser. And I'm always wearing sunscreen.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple cleanser and sunscreen? This is a skincare regime we can get behind!

If you’re looking to simplify your own routine and feel inspired by Nicole, make sure you’re using a good cleanser. We’ve got our pick of the best cleansers of all time for all skin types – and prices start as low as £6.

And when she has to really glam up – in addition to this one tip previously shared by her makeup artist – Nicole actually relies on something we can all easily emulate.

On those extra glam days, her big secret is “Loads and loads of water!”

“I try not to do anything too different as my skin can be very sensitive.”

If you’re looking for more beauty tips that follow the ‘inside out’ mantra, Victoria Beckham revealed her secret to glowing skin mostly comes down to a diet staple too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion designer revealed she likes to eat three or four avocados a day and that, when she focuses on what she puts in her body, she notices a difference on the outside.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter from 2020, Victoria mentioned her penchant for avocados and focusing on eating well for better skin.

“I’m flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out. But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy.”

“I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don’t eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated. I am disciplined with my eating – that’s how I find I get the most out of my body,” she said.