'It's a huge violation' - Myleene Klass left feeling 'sheer terror' after being sent distressing parcels by alleged stalker

Myleene Klass was left feeling "sheer terror" after an alleged stalker sent a series of disturbing parcels to her in the post.

Peter Windsor, 61, is accused of stalking Myleene, 47, and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick, 54, between 2020 and 2024 and is currently on trial. He denies the charges against him.

Some of the items he's said to have sent to the pair include handcuffs, a police uniform and other fancy dress items, a DIY will-writing kit, binoculars, perfume, and a series of "unhinged" letters.

According to the BBC, during the trial, Myleene recalled being told Royal Mail had intercepted an air pistol in a box with her name on it.

The presenter also suggests that initially, the extent of the distressing packages being sent was kept from her to avoid upsetting her.

However, when the parcels had accumulated significantly, she was informed and the shock set in. "It's a huge violation. It's sheer terror, really," she said.

Asked during court proceedings to describe how she felt when informed by an officer of the intercepted gun, Myleene shared, "he said to me that whilst the gun wasn't necessary for a licence in this country, at such close proximity right up to 6ft it could prove fatal, and police took it very seriously."

"I was extremely shocked because suddenly it felt extremely real," she added, continuing, "This was very clear what the intention was. There was no grey area here."

What is classed as stalking?

According to POLICE.UK, stalking is a form of harassment. The stalker has an obsession with the targeted person and their repeated, unwanted behaviour can cause fear and distress.

Stalking behaviours are classed as: Following someone, entering a target's home uninvited, loitering somewhere they know the person they're stalking often visits, watching or spying on someone, identity theft, or writing or posting online about someone.

When posting about a person online, this will be unwanted, or the target doesn't know it's happening.

It's classed as stalking if any of these unwanted behaviours happen twice or more, and the actions result in a person feeling scared, distressed or threatened.

Where to get help if you're worried about stalking

If you're concerned about stalking, report it to the police and remember it isn't your fault - you don't need to collect any evidence before making your report.

Keep all contact with the stalker to a minimum, and talk about it to somebody you trust, if you feel comfortable doing so.

If you can, keep a record of each incident, noting the time and date, and what happened. Try to record if any witnesses were there, who could've seen or heard what happened.

Also, try to include details such as how the person harassing you looked, what they were wearing, and if they were in a vehicle. Keep any messages they send or record phone calls you receive from them.

Ask neighbours or anyone around you to also note down anything that might be relevant.

You can access support from the following organisations: