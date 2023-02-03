Jennifer Lopez lists Bel Air mansion for $42,500,000 - see inside her epic home that even has its own amphitheater!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez has listed her mansion for sale for $42,500,000 as it's rumored that she is set to look for a new home with her husband of six months, Ben Affleck, and their combined five children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline has been just a little bit unorthodox, so fans can be forgiven for forgetting that the pair - who were first engaged nearly 20 years ago - have only been married for six months! It now appears that the newlyweds are ready to take the next step as realtors Carolwood Estates (opens in new tab) have revealed that Jennifer Lopez has just listed her mansion for millions of dollars, and some have rumored that this means the couple will be buying together.

Jennifer's property is based in Bel Air in Los Angeles and is roughly a 14,000-square-foot estate with around nine acres of land. According to Carolwood Estates, the property boasts nine bedrooms, a guest cottage, a lake, extensive grounds, a pool, a putting green, an amphitheater that seats 100 people, and a pagoda with a fire pit.

The property is gorgeous and has both modern architecture with classic features that make it an enviable property at any price!

The records also suggest that Jennifer bought the property soon after her divorce from her husband Marc Antony. Jennifer married Marc Anthony in 2004 and had two children. The couple was together from June 2004 to July 2011 when they announced their separation. Marc and Jennifer were then finally divorced in 2014 and the records show she bought this property two years later, "Ms. Lopez purchased the property for $28 million in 2016 from the actress Sela Ward and her husband, entrepreneur Howard Sherman, records show."

A post shared by Carolwood Estates (@carolwoodrealestate) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In July 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas nearly 20 years after their first engagement. The couple has a complicated history and they both have been married to other people at different times.

Ben Affleck was previously married to his former co-star Jennifer Garner, who he began dating just after his split from Jennifer Lopez. The couple got married in 2005 and had three children during the course of their 10-year marriage. In 2015 they announced their separation and by 2018 they were divorced. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez was married for 10 years from 2004 until 2014 to Marc Anthony, the father of her twins.

Ben and Jen began dating again in 2021, almost 16 years after their first break up and it seems to have been smooth sailing ever since. They revealed that they have been living together with all of their children, but this recent decision could indicate they are ready for a new step of co-owning a home.

Jennifer's decision to put her property up for sale could indicate that she and Ben are buying somewhere together, or that they want to move to a different area altogether. Together, the couple has five children aged between the ages of 17 and 10, so perhaps they were also looking for somewhere with a bit more space for their blended families - although a nine-bedroom property would have probably been sufficient!