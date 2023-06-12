Jennifer Lopez glows in geometric print orange and white dress but we're in love with her epic designer handbag

Jennifer Lopez has impressed fashion fans yet again, stepping out in a geometric print dress and a vibrant orange handbag for her latest public appearance.

The US singer nailed summer style at the weekend, much to the delight of her devout followers.

Jennifer wore an orange and white maxi gown for a furniture shopping trip on Saturday, in what appears to be an effortless take on the 2023 fashion trend of dopamine dressing.

The 53-year-old teamed the striking frock, which also featured a geometric pattern and flared sleeves, with a tangerine Hermès Constance bag and white platform heels by Gucci. The Hustler star's orange purse, which retails for between $8,000 and $10,300, has been a favorite among celebrities ever since it was popularized by Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s.

(Image credit: Getty)

Fortunately, you won't have to drop this amount to recreate Jennifer's latest look. While a dupe of the bag has proven to be almost impossible to find, a similar version of the star's orange and white dress is currently available from Next for a cool £54.

Midi Length Long Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress £54/$68 | Next Recreate Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous geometric dress for less with this budget-friendly alternative from Next. With its timeless midi style and cool shirt material, this collared gown is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.



Never one to go without her sunglasses, Jennifer also protected her eyes with a trusty pair of aviator shades. Her brown hair was tied in a simple top knot, which is largely favored for being one of the easiest hair-up styles to achieve.

Jennifer complemented the warm tones of her outfit with gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and gold rings. For her makeup, she kept things simple with a glossy lip, bronzed cheekbones, and lashings of mascara.

The groovy ensemble comes just a few days after Jennifer Lopez's $76 bag and stunning boho dress hit headlines.

(Image credit: Getty)

It remains unknown what exactly Jennifer was shopping for, but it's likely she was on the hunt for some fresh sofas to decorate her new abode with husband Ben Affleck. The A-list couple has reportedly recently snapped up a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, complete with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Jennifer and Ben married each other in a lavish ceremony last year, having rekindled their relationship in 2021 after nearly two decades of separation.