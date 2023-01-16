J. Lo just taught us a cool and unusual way to style our pantsuits

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to style, J. Lo is virtually unbeatable - and her latest ensemble proves just that.

While promoting her new adorable rom-com Shotgun Wedding, the 53-year-old triple-threat artist was spotted wearing a beautiful, all-white pantsuit with an unlikely feature that has got everyone talking about what will likely be the look of the season.

Jennifer's look, from the spring/summer 2023 Michael Kors Collection runway line, included a white linen blazer, matching slouchy high-waisted pleated pants and the piece de resistance: an oversize linen button-down shirt that went all the way down to her knees and that J. Lo wore basically unbuttoned.

The fashion icon also opted for a thin gold belt that added a bit of flair to the top-notch ensemble.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The star carried the gold theme through, wearing rings, a necklace, earrings and a pair of platform sandals of the same color.

Beauty-wise, she opted for a high bun with bangs surrounding her face and a classic "J. Lo makeup" routine: nude lips, pink eyeshadow and glowing skin, courtesy of her grandma’s “crazy beauty secret."

In Shutgon Wedding, J. Lo, who has officially changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following her marriage to actor Ben Affleck, takes on the role of Darcy opposite Josh Duhamel's Tom. The characters are set to get married at a destination wedding that they take their families on and, just as they seem to be getting cold feet, the entire party is taken hostage. Darcy and Tom end up working together to save their loved ones - all the while learning more about each other and themselves.

The cast is a star-studded one that includes Lenny Kravitz and the always-hilarious Jennifer Coolidge, fresh off her Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards wins.

Adding excitement to the upcoming release of the movie, set to debut on January 27, is the latest trailer, where Jennifer Coolidge is seen singing.

J. Lo is also gearing up for the release of her ninth and latest studio album, dubbed This is Me... Now, a sequel to her third body of work, This is Me... Then, which came out back in 2002. Described as a love letter to Ben Affleck 20 years in the making, the album is scheduled to drop some time this year.

In an effort to build excitement around her new, much-anticipated body of work, Jennifer disappeared from social media for a bit, but she's now officially back on the grid, posting photos from her press tour, sharing her usual beauty tips, reminiscing about some of her most iconic roles and even giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her holiday celebrations.

She recently revealed the special theme she followed while decorating her house during the festive season, paying homage to hummingbirds in unique and meaningful ways that her followers are sure to copy next year!