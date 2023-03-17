Helen Mirren's houndstooth coat and chic grey pleated skirt epitomizes how to look chic on a chilly day

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Helen Mirren's houndstooth coat, pleated grey skirt, and smart black headband are the perfect look for in between the seasons, as the star stepped out at CBS Studios in New York City.

It's been a busy time of late for the 77-year-old actor as she's promoted her latest film Shazam! Fury of The Gods. Helen Mirren's grandson attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, but she was all business, alongside co-stars, for her visit to CBS.

There may not have been a red carpet for this particular outing but Helen looked every bit the Hollywood star in her stylish get-up.

She sported a stunning, collarless houndstooth jacket over a grey pleated skirt, accessorizing with simple black pumps and some uber-chic brown lensed sunglasses. Choosing one of her, now signature, black headbands - Helen Mirren's long hair was resplendent as ever.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Helen Mirren's pink cloak may have previously stolen the red carpet, but she's also gone for more simple shades too. It's easy to wonder what the secret to looking eternally stylish is and for Helen - it's all about one vital element, that's often forgotten - comfort.

The star, who's also starring in the Yellowstone 1923 prequel, previously told the Telegraph (opens in new tab), "I’ve learnt over the years that to find something that is comfortable is almost the most important thing. Even if it’s not the most glamorous item in the world," she said.

"You can do fancy hair or wear beautiful jewelry, but comfort is terribly important because then you’ll actually look like you’re enjoying yourself. It makes a big difference for me."

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Comfort truly is Queen, as is keeping yourself warm from the March chill. Layering is something she's somewhat of a pro at, as she often pulls well-constructed coats from her wardrobe. What more would we expect from someone who's become known for keeping it classic - with an added edge of OTT?

Helen, who plays the role of Hespera in her latest movie, has certainly gained a following as a bit of a style icon, so it may surprise you that she doesn't consider herself that much of a fashionista!

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking to W Magazine (opens in new tab)in 2022 she said, " I love going to fashion shows. It’s not that I’m a fashionista - I’m not. I get very lucky and I get many beautiful things, but in my normal life, I’m not really a fashionista at all."

She may not think of herself as a fashionista but as time passes, this superstar continues to cement her status as one of the best dressed women in Hollywood.