Helen Mirren's pink cloak and sleek top knot steal the show on red carpet only days after fans were floored by her super-long hair

Helen Mirren's pink cloak brings every morsel of fabulosity one might expect from a living legend. The actor sported the look alongside co-stars Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler as they stepped out for the premiere of her latest film Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Although Helen Mirren broke a bone on the set of the film while doing her own stunts, she's still in excellent spirits as is evidenced by her enviable glow and uber-stylish get-up.

Dressed in an elegant, simple black dress with killer heels, the actor, aged 77, went all out in the fashion stakes with a phenomenal hot pink cloak - with an enormous bow at the front. Dopamine dressing anyone?

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Helen Mirren wowed in neon pink, as she's gone for a cape in the daring shade before.

The actress, 77, who plays the role of Hespera in the movie, styled her stunning long hair in a sleek topknot. To top off all the glamour, she work elbow length sheer black gloves and accessorized her look with sparkling jewels that brought all the bling.

We couldn't help but be reminded of the one and only Marilyn Monroe singing Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend in the 1953 Hollywood classic Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo AND Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Throughout her decades-long career, the star has provided a laundry list of unforgettable looks so it may surprise you that Helen Mirren confessed a hilarious Oscars fashion faux-pas.

Back in 1995 she made the mistake of opting for a hat on the Oscars red carpetl "I don’t know what possessed me!" she told the Telegraph (opens in new tab). "I thought it was like going to an English wedding, or even Royal Ascot. I’ve never worn one on the red carpet since."

This experience hasn't completely put her off head gear as she revealed a new found love for headbands.

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I always worried they looked a bit Sloane Ranger so had a resistance to them," she said, "but now I think they add a lot to an outfit. I also love a scarf tied around my hair, or a turban."

There wasn't even a whisper of a headband, a turban, or (obviously) a hat this time around as the star went with an elegant chignon, exemplifying long hairstyles for women over 50.

(Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

If you ask us should women over 40 cut their hair simply because of age, that would be a hard no. Especially if you've got hair like Helen.

Press shots for Shazam! taken days before the premiere featured Helen with her elbow-length hair down in all its glory and now we need the secrets to her skincare routine AND her luscious locks too.