Helen Mirren's plunging black dress and headband wow at premiere but we can't get over her grandson's matching hairstyle

Helen Mirren's grandson nearly stole the show at the red-carpet premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Los Angeles, which he attended alongside the legendary actress.

It's been a busy week of premieres and looking fabulous for the star. Helen Mirren's pink cloak drove fashion fans wild. This time around, the actor chose to eschew the vibrant hues of dopamine dressing and went for an all-black look that proves exactly why the shade never goes out of fashion.

Her plunging black lace dress was perfectly accented with a simple black headband, that was minimalist enough to allow her flowing locks to do all the talking. Yes, it's long hair, don't care for this acting legend.

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

This choice of long, luscious locks appears to be a family affair as her date for the evening, her grandson Basil Hackford, also sported long hair.

Loyal fans of the icon of British acting may be confused by the fact that she has a grandson, as Helen hasn't got any children. In fact, she has been outspoken in the past about her decision not to become a mother.

“I never felt the need for a child and never felt the loss of it," she told AARP (opens in new tab) Magazine, back in 2014. "I’d always put my work before anything.”

Of course, not wanting to be a parent doesn't necessarily mean disliking children and Helen has also emphasized that she does enjoy being around kids and having them in her life.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The actor told the Sunday Times (opens in new tab) back in 2016, "I love children, they are so funny and so sweet, but I never wanted my own. I have never had a moment of regret about not having children."

However, when she married director Taylor Hackford in 1997, she gained two stepsons - Alexander Hackford and Rio Hackford. Rio sadly passed away, aged only 51, in 2022. Basil is Rio's son, and Helen clearly shares a close bond with him.

The star's stepson may not be genetically related to the actor, but they both won big in the hair department. The question is - who copied who?

(Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Although it's easy to assume that younger generations are emulating older ones, who says it's not Helen Mirren's grandson who inspired her to grow her hair out?

Helen Mirren's long hair has been subjected to some criticism of late and the star was quick to hit back at any suggestions that hair length has an expiry date. Appearing on UK chat show Lorraine, she revealed that she began the process of growing her hair out during lockdown.

Admitting that she just wasn't bothered getting it cut she said, "and then I thought, you know what it's pretty cool, I think I'll stick with it for a while." Later, she added, "I'm kind of enjoying it, it’s quite radical."