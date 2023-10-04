Geri Halliwell Horner stuns in crisp white boat neck dress in New York - we're ready to copy her look

Geri Halliwell Horner's white dress was just one of her incredible ensembles on Tuesday, October 3, as Ginger Spice gave us an education in dressing in white for the autumn.

On Tuesday, October 3, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner appeared on Good Morning America and chatted with Michael Strahan about her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. Geri looked incredible and showed off some of the best autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 as she wore a boucle white dress, which has become her signature shade in recent months.

Geri's dress was a boucle tweed-style look with capped short sleeves, a boatneck cut, a cinched dropped waist, and a flared skirt that skimmed her ankles. The look was the perfect mix of businesswoman and fashion icon and was the ideal ensemble for the author to promote her new book. Geri paired the look with a classic pair of beige pumps, which only focused attention on her bright white dress.

In another shot taken outside of the Good Morning America studios, Geri was photographed in yet another white outfit as she opted for wide-leg white jeans, a short-sleeved white wrap top, and a pair of platform beige heels. The star also wore a pearl necklace to add a subtle element of glamour to her dressed-down look.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the star explained that she always wears white because it feels like a CEO wearing a suit every day - it's her version of a uniform. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

Later that evening, her fellow Spice Girls supported Victoria and David Beckham at the premiere of Beckham, a new Netflix documentary about the football player. Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the shade was certainly a colour that Geri would have approved of! Unfortunately, Geri couldn't make the event because of her promotional commitments, but her daughter Bluebell, and her husband Christian Horner were in attendance. 

Instead, Geri made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, to continue her promotional tour of her book. Unsurprisingly the star wore another stunning white dress and mixed things up with an adorable black bow in her hair, and a pair of pointed white heels with straps at the ankle.

