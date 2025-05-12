Geri Halliwell's summer-ready white outfit is a fresh spin on florals if you're not a fan of prints

Geri Halliwell-Horner is most often spotted wearing white – it’s a look that she clearly loves, and she stuck to her fail-safe fashion formula again whilst at the film premiere of Ocean with David Attenborough in London this week. She stepped out in a beautifully crisp shirt and skirt combination, which she finished with a pair of gold strappy heels to tick off one of the key shoe trends of 2025, and a red top-handle bag.

The outfit was a winning choice for a red carpet event and the delicate floral rosettes on one of her shoulders added a modern yet romantic twist to her classic button down top that made it feel all the more special.

It looks like Geri was wearing the Poplin Shirt and matching Poplin Skirt by Elie Saab, a designer label she often turns to for red carpet events. If you love the look but don’t have a Spice Girl style budget to spend, don’t panic, as I have rounded up some similar corsage-style pieces below to recreate her look for less.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get The Look

Coast 3D Flower Shirt £41.65 at Debenhams UK This designer double shirt will recreate Geri's look brilliantly but for a fraction of the price. Try wearing for daytime, as the applique flowers will add an elegant touch to your favourite barrel leg jeans. Boden Double Cloth Smocked Skirt £66 at Boden UK This swishy cotton skirt will look fabulous with other white basics, or pep it up with a striped top or graphic print tshirt. Finish with espadrille sandals and you'll be all set. Rixo Mavi Leather Sandals £244 at Rixo UK In true Spice Girl form, Geri opted for a pair of platform shoes but if the sky-high heels are a little too much for you, opt for an understated take on metallic sandals with this pair.

Shop More Corsage Pieces

Ted Baker Lanyaa Organza Corsage Oversized Shirt £149 at John Lewis The sheer fabric of this blouse adds even more of a whimsical touch to the corsage trend. Layer over a fitted vest and try tucking into a pencil skirt for a fresh approach to date night outfits. Reiss Wynyard One Shoulder Maxi Dress £570 at Reiss For a show-stopping take on shoulder petals, try this bold maxi dress. The asymmetric neckline and straight cut give it a very modern feel that will wow at any occasion. Mint Velvet White Floral Applique Top £140 at Mint Velvet - UK This top is covered in delicate blooms but the pared-back tone stops them from being overwhelming. Wear with tailored trousers and sling-backs for a polished feel.

A white shirt might not be your first thought when planning an outfit for a wedding or a summer party, but the corsage detailing on Geri’s shirt adds a little wow-factor to the classic button-down that feels very pretty and will definitely work for a fancy do.

Try teaming your blouse with a matching skirt like the celebrity, or buddy it up with a pair of patterned trousers and heels. Either way, the flowery touch will look blooming gorgeous in the sunshine.