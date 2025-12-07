George and Amal Clooney's romantic letter-writing ritual they’ve kept up since they first met

George Clooney and wife Amal share a sweet letter-writing ritual that they have maintained since they first met - and it’s so romantic.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show back in 2022, George recalled the early days of his and Amal’s love story, sharing sweet details with Drew as he reminisced on how they met.

Human rights lawyer, Amal, first met George back in July 2013 when they were introduced by a mutual friend at his home in Lake Como. The pair instantly hit it off and went on to marry just over a year later - and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

When asked by Drew what he thought when he first met Amal, George explained that he was told by a friend that the girl he was going to marry was coming to his house.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was like, you’re an idiot. That’s not gonna happen. Then in comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking,” he said.

“Then I started writing her a bunch of letters. We still write letters. We leave them on the pillow.”

After communicating via letter and email for a few months, the pair went on to share their first date in London.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“She was living in London, and I went to London to score a movie. And I thought, if you’re ever gonna impress anybody, it’s at Abbey Road with a 150-piece orchestra,” George explained, adding, “I called her up and said, ‘You want to come see and visit over at Abbey Road?’”

They shared dinner together after their trip to Abbey Road, and their romance blossomed quickly, with George going on to propose to Amal over a candlelight pasta dinner at his home in April 2014.

“We never talked about marriage when we were dating. And I asked her out of the blue,” George told CBS in 2020.

“Took her a long time to say yes,” he added. “I was on my knee for like 20 minutes. I finally said, “Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.”