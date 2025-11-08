'You’re going to have ups and downs' – Gabby Logan shares her approach to marriage after almost 25 years with husband Kenny

Gabby Logan has spoken candidly about her marriage to husband Kenny in the run-up to the couple's 25th wedding anniversary milestone.

After so many years together, the presenter reveals the couple have "challenging times," but they've worked out how to come through disagreements.

"In any relationship, you’re going to have ups and downs," she says, in conversation with Bella Magazine. "We have differences in our opinions, but we are grown-up enough to discuss them," she adds, candidly.

Gabby says, "It’s knowing how to communicate through those challenging times, finding a common ground and having a sense of humour."

She explains that part of their process in resolving their opposing opinions as a couple is to get on top of them straight away. "If something’s not right, we’ll quickly address it and move on," she shares.

When it comes to the difficulties presented by parenting, the presenter suggests always presenting a united front, setting aside any rivalry to be the person in the right.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We might have a different take when it comes to parenting, or how to handle something the kids have done," Gabby explains.

She adds that working through parenting disagreements is about "not feeling like we're in competition". As a family, their aim is to be "having fun, enjoying each other's successes and being proud of each other."

The couple met in 1999 at a bar in Fulham, and they married two years later in 2001, in Warwickshire.

Gabby and Kenny welcomed their twins, 20-year-old Reuben and Lois, through IVF treatment in July 2005.

After finding herself unable to become pregnant, the presenter says, "It was an easy decision" to turn to IVF.

In conversation with IVF Babble, she explains, "We wanted to have a family and doctors couldn’t tell us why we weren’t getting pregnant."

"We were part of the 20% of infertile couples labelled ‘unexplained infertility’. It’s a very frustrating group to belong to." Their treatment worked with the first try.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Despite the "ups and downs" of their marriage, Gabby says of Kenny, "I feel very lucky that he’s somebody I always want to talk to and share with."

With their special anniversary coming up next year, she's also in the process of deciding how the couple will celebrate it - their twins' 21st birthday also falls at a similar time.

"We're discussing doing something joint with the kids," she shares, adding, "so we might have a big party together."

However, sport and busy schedules might scupper that idea, as Gabby concludes, "Although that's when the men's World Cup is on, so we might have to mark it another time."