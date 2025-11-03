'He’s the kindest man in the world': Clodagh McKenna on midlife love and knowing exactly what she was looking for

Author and TV chef, Clodagh McKenna, is proving that finding "the one" later in life, can definitely be worth the wait.

Clodagh, 50, met her husband, Harry Herbert, 66, in 2017. When they met, Harry had been single for two years after his 25-year marriage came to an end. Clodagh had previously been in a long relationship before the couple found each other.

Henry's father was Lord Porchester, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon. When the couple married in 2021, the wedding took place at Harry's ancestral home, Highclere Castle.

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Clodagh couldn't praise her husband highly enough. Referring to Harry as "the kindest man I've ever met," she reflected on how being older when she met him, shaped her in knowing exactly what she wanted from a relationship.

He's really, really special," Clodagh told guest presenter, Christine Lampard about her husband. "He came into my life at a later time in my life, I didn't meet him until I was in my 40s," she explained.

A glowing Clodagh continued, "It's really interesting when you're later in life, what you look for in a person. I looked for somebody with the same values as me."

Adorably, she referred to Harry as "gorgeous and handsome," but asserted what really mattered was him being "the kindest man in this world."

Clodagh describes her husband as being so supportive of her career, saying that as a woman in her 50s, it's "so lovely" to have that level of encouragement and someone to say, "I'm so proud of you."

Jennifer Aniston is another celebrity who has had some high-profile romances, but has recently revealed a new relationship at a later stage in life, with wellness coach and hypnotist, Jim Curtis.

The pair appeared together at the premiere for season four of The Morning Show in September, and Jennifer, 56, made the union official by "announcing" it via Instagram on November 2.

Similarly, actress Kristin Scott Thomas married again at the age of 64. She'd spent many years being single after her 17-year marriage to French fertility specialist François Olivennes came to an end in 2005.

Like Clodagh, the star has spoken about being sure of what you want from life when you're older, and knowing just what you're looking for in a relationship.

"What you’re looking for when you’re in your fifties and sixties is very different from what you’re looking for in your twenties," the actress told The Times.