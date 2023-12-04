Catherine Zeta-Jones' best-ever looks, from jewel-hued gowns to sparkly frocks

You need only glance at Catherine Zeta-Jones' best looks to know that classic Hollywood style is still alive and well. The actress is famed for her flawless red carpet ensembles - from awards ceremonies to film premieres - that feature stunning jewel-coloured hues, sparkly detailing and elegant trains.

While Zeta-Jones may now be very much at home in Hollywood - and on the arm of her actor husband Michael Douglas - she grew up in Wales. She auditioned her way into West End productions as a child star, and then onto the TV series The Darling Buds of May by the early 1990s. Shortly after this, she moved to Los Angeles, where she landed parts in films including The Mask Of Zorro and Entrapment.

Zeta-Jones' career really gained traction in the 2000s when she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars for her role in Chicago. Following this, the star - who is mother to two children - appeared in Intolerable Cruelty, Ocean's Twelve and No Reservations. She also held big roles on the small screen starring in the 2009 show A Little Night Music on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award, and the 2022 Netflix series, Wednesday.

All of these accolades mean a lot of red carpets and glitzy showbiz events so it won't come as a surprise that she's become a master at dressing for the occasion. Here, we look at her best-ever looks...

Catherine Zeta-Jones' best looks

Zeta-Jones has showcased a plethora of head-turning looks during her decades-long acting career, embracing simple silhouettes in dazzling shades for some of the most star-studded gatherings. However, beyond wearing the best dresses, she has also demonstrated her knack for the smart-casual dress code at more low-key showbiz events - proving that good tailoring, pretty prints and sharp accessories go a long way.

1. The green Golden Globes gown

Zeta-Jones was the epitome of elegance at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2019. The star stepped out in an emerald green Elie Saab gown, featuring a structured neckline, thigh-split and small train. She finished off the glamorous ensemble with a pair of strappy gold heels.

2. The silver SAG Awards dress

You can never have too much sparkle, as Zeta-Jones proved at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. The actress wowed in a long-sleeved silver Julien X Gabriela design, which featured ruching at the waist and a thigh split. She finished off the head-turning ensemble with slicked-back locks and silver strappy heels.

3. The sparkly Elie Saab gown

Zeta-Jones stunned at the premiere of Disney+ Original series National Treasure in Los Angeles in 2022. The actress stepped out in a plum-hued long-sleeved gown by Elie Saab, which featured sparkly detailing and sheer panels. She finished off her look with a bouncy blow-dry and dramatic eye make-up.

4. The white three-piece suit

White tailoring can make a chic alternative to a classic party dress and the best tuxedos for women can be more impactful than glittering gowns, as Zeta-Jones proves. The actress looked stylish in a tuxedo jacket, waistcoat and wide-legged trousers at an event for the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan in New York in 2017. She finished off the sharp look with glossy locks and gold heels.

5. The lacy black Rasario dress

Zeta-Jones stunned at a Hollywood event for Netflix's Wednesday series in 2023. The actress stepped out in a lacy black dress by Rasario, which featured a sweetheart neckline and sheer panels. She accessorised with silver earrings and black heels.

6. The vampy white Wednesday gown

There was no way Zeta-Jones could be missed on the red carpet for the premiere of the Netflix series Wednesday in Los Angeles in 2022. The star stunned in a Toni Maticevski floor-length gown, which featured statement shoulders, a figure-hugging silhouette and a small train. She let her dress take centre stage and stuck to pared-back dewy make-up.

7. The navy Zuhair Murad gown

Zeta-Jones shimmered her way onto the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. The star wore a navy blue Zuhair Murad for the glamorous occasion, which featured swathes of sequins, lacy sleeves and a thigh split. She accessorised with minimal jewellery and strappy black heels.

8. The red Emmys dress

Red is one of Zeta-Jones' go-to colours, and she effortlessly demonstrated how to style the saucy hue when she stepped out in a gorgeous burgundy number at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2021. The actress wore a sleeveless design from Cristina Ottaviano, that featured elegant ruching around the waist and a thigh-split. She added a silver diamond necklace and earrings and finished the look with a pair of sumptuous red velvet heels.

9. The shirt and midi skirt combo

Zeta-Jones was stylishly on-point in a smart-casual look at a TV event in Pasadena, California in 2018. The star opted for a black long-sleeved shirt, which she tucked into a monochrome midi skirt - featuring a subtle floral print and asymmetric hemline. She accessorised with a black belt and pointed-toe black heels.

10. The green Monique Lhuillier gown

Looking every bit the leading lady, Zeta-Jones impressed on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet in 2011. The star sparkled in a glittering emerald green sleeveless gown by Monique Lhuillier, with all the focus on its voluminous ruffled skirt. She finished off her look with an elegant up-do and silver diamond earrings.

11. The brown Oscars gown

Zeta-Jones picked up the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars in 2003 while nine months pregnant with her second child. The star dressed her bump in a floor-length dark brown Versace gown, which featured sparkly lace detailing. She finished off the look with a sleek up-do and statement gold earrings.

12. The yellow and purple BAFTAs gown

All eyes were on Zeta-Jones as she arrived on the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet in London in 2023. The actress wowed in a purple and gold floor-length Tony Ward gown, which featured a dramatic train. She finished off the look with a glossy nude lip, an easy make-up look to accompany any head-turning ensemble.

13. The silky blue gown

One of Zeta-Jones' go-to red carpet styling tricks is to keep things simple with one piece of statement jewellery to accompany her eye-catching dresses. The actress stepped out in a turquoise blue gown for the Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis in Qingdao, China in 2013, and accessorised with a pair of scene-stealing earrings.

14. The chic belted LBD

Zeta-Jones embraced the powers of the LBD - or little black dress - when she attended a theatre event in New York in 2008. The actress looked stylish in a mid-length black frock, which was cinched in at the waist with a large black and gold belt. She finished off the look with large gold hooped earrings and black open-toed heels.

15. The red Oscars gown

There was no missing Zeta-Jones at the Oscars in 1999. The star dazzled in a red glittering gown by Versace, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a voluminous skirt. She wore her hair styled up at the sides, and accessorised with silver jewellery.

16. The blue Ant-Man and the Wasp gown

Zeta-Jones looked like a style superwoman at the screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp in London in 2023. The actress stepped out in a baby blue gown by Cristina Ottaviano, featuring an asymmetric neckline and elegant draping.

17. The red tulle Cannes gown

One of Zeta-Jones' most memorable red carpet moments was at Cannes in 2023. The actress attended the screening of Jeanne du Barry in a stunning red Elie Saab gown. The dress, which featured several shades of red, came with subtle pleating and a dramatic train flowing from one shoulder.

18. The leopard print gown

Leopard print can be a difficult print to pull off on the red carpet, but Zeta-Jones did it with ease. The star oozed elegance in a sleeveless Carolina Herrera gown which featured a flowing train and high-low hemline - all the better to show off her black pointed-toe heels - at an event for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp in Westwood, California in 2023.

19. The striped BAFTA midi dress

The actress stepped out in a purple and black striped midi dress, which featured an asymmetric hemline at a party jointly thrown by BAFTA Los Angeles and BBC America in Beverly Hills in 2019. She finished off the powerful look with silver hooped earrings and cream mesh heels.

20. The black Zuhair Murad gown

All eyes were on Zeta-Jones at the Golden Globe Awards in 2018. The actress wowed in a long-sleeved black gown by Zuhair Murad, which featured sheer and lacy detailing as well as a flowing train. She added a pop of colour with a pair of emerald green earrings.

21. The pink Ocean's Twelve gown

Zeta-Jones stunned on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for the film Ocean's Twelve in 2004. The star opted for a classic Hollywood look, with a baby pink and sparkly floor-length gown. It featured a slight train and elegant ruching at the waist.

22. The fuchsia Emmys gown

If you're a fan of Barbiecore, then take note of Zeta-Jones' bright pink look for an Emmy Awards after party thrown by Netflix in Los Angeles in 2019. The actress turned heads in the fuchsia gown designed by Georges Hobeika, which featured sheer panelling, a thigh split and an elegant train. She accessorised with a pair of platform heels in a matching shade.

23. The sparkly Oscars gown

Zeta-Jones dazzled her way onto the Oscars red carpet in 2013. The star shone in a short-sleeved, gold-encrusted gown by Zuhair Murad. She accessorised the floor-length dress, which featured a layered skirt, with statement gold earrings.

24. The sparkly Emanuel Ungaro mini dress

While she may favour floor-length frocks, Zeta-Jones has also mixed things up with ultra-short hemlines for the red carpet. The actress wowed in a sparkly red minidress by Emanuel Ungaro at the premiere for the film No Reservations in New York in 2007. She accessorised with sparkly silver earrings, a black handbag and black strappy heels.

25. The embellished scarlet dress

Zeta-Jones turned heads at a Hollywood event held to honour her film star husband Michael Douglas in 2009. The actress wore a sleeveless red gown by Randi Rahm, which featured a pattern on the bodice and an elegant thigh split. She finished off the glamorous ensemble with her hair worn straight and a red lip.

26. The black and red jumpsuit

Eveningwear needn't always be about dresses. Zeta-Jones looked stylish in a flattering jumpsuit by Escada at the Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills in 2016. She paired the look, which featured a red floral bodice and black trousers, with a berry lip and black heels.

27. The white Entrapment premiere dress

Zeta-Jones was still an emerging star when her film Entrapment came out in 1999. The actress wowed on the red carpet for the premiere in a floaty white dress, which she accessorised with silver jewellery, a silver handbag and white strappy heels.

28. The sparkly Tony Awards gown

For the Tony Awards in New York in 2011, Zeta-Jones glittered in a long-sleeved red dress by Elie Saab. The stunning floor-length gown, which was made from glittering fabric, also featured a low back. The star finished off her look with a sleek up-do and glowy make-up.

29. The tailored pink dress

Zeta-Jones stunned at a photocall for her film Death Defying Acts in Sydney, Australia in 2008, serving up outfit and bob inspiration. The actress wore a fuchsia pink knee-length shift dress, which featured short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised with a pair of white heels. Her curled long bob - or lob - added an extra layer of glamour to the look.

30. The black Dolce & Gabbana gown

You can't go wrong with black for a chic evening outfit. Zeta-Jones looked every bit the stylish film star at the Golden Globe Awards in New York in 2021. Her off-shoulder, floor-length black gown by Dolce & Gabbana featured a daring thigh split, and she finished off the look with black platform heels.

31. The floral Michael Kors midi dress

Zeta-Jones looked pretty in florals at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 show in New York in 2018. The actress stepped out in a black midi dress, emblazoned with white flowers, for the fashion event. She finished off her look with silver hooped earrings, a black clutch bag and white patterned heels.

32. The sparkly blue halter neck midi dress

At a Beverly Hills charity dinner in 2004, Zeta-Jones shone in a sparkly blue halterneck-style frock. The actress paired the elegant midi dress with a classic white clutch bag and slip-on metallic heels.