Amal Clooney sparkles in glittering cherry-red midi dress and we've found the ultimate high street piece to copy her look this Christmas
Amal Clooney's cherry-red sparkling midi dress is giving us some great Christmas party inspiration and we are so ready to copy this look
Amal Clooney's cherry-red sparkling midi dress was the perfect look as the A-lister attended the MGM Seattle community screening of The Boys In The Boat at SIFF Cinema.
On December 7th, Amal and George Clooney attended the Seattle screening of George's new film, The Boys in The Boat. The star looked incredible as she supported her husband in a stunning gown that was so in line with some of the major autumn/winter dress trends of 2023.
The sleeveless ankle-length dress was part of the 16Arlington spring/summer 2024 collection and was covered with translucent cherry-red latex pailettes. The fashion icon paired the dress with metallic accessories as she opted for a pair of triangle-toed silver pumps and a matching silver square clutch that had a shining mirror effect.
The look was simply stunning and gave us serious Christmas party dress inspiration, and fortunately we've found some great rivals with some high-street price tags.
Mint Velvet
RRP: £149.00 | Mint Velvet. A sequin dress in striking pink will definitely get you noticed on the dancefloor. This fitted mini style screams party! Halter neckline, sleeveless form-fitting silhouette with all over embellishment and mini hemline.
Phase Eight
RRP: £179.00 | Phase Eight. Our Simara sequin dress is back in a brand new colourway. It showcases striking all-over pink sequins and a pleated design throughout.
Sosander
RRP: £95.00 | Sosander. Compliments (and confidence) guaranteed, square necks are so on-trend, chic cap sleeves, figure-hugging fit and pencil hem - you'll feel amazing in it, fully lined for comfort and style,
Amal Clooney has become a style icon in the last few years who manages to nail every red carpet look. Earlier this week at another premiere, Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord, and her red lip and airbrushed makeup look was the perfect accompaniment to this look.
We also recently found out which foundation Amal Clooney's makeup artist uses to create her flawlessly glowing complexion. As her perfect skin is a key feature to all of her wonderful looks, this is another key product that is ideal for emulating Amal's classic and classy style.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
'Kate Middleton's Crocs' have royal fans all saying the same thing following new video
Fans have been a little bamboozled as a new video from the Princess of Wales seems to show Kate Middleton wearing red Crocs
By Laura Harman Published
-
Will there be Shetland series 9 and what could it be about? All we know after the series 8 finale
You might be hoping for Shetland series 9 as the series 8 finale ended with some intriguing hints about what another series might look like
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord
Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord was the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration as she stepped out in London with her husband
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time
Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products from her fairytale Venice wedding are now on sale - but not for much longer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Amal Clooney's bouncy blow dry curls owe it all to these three products - which are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day!
A hairstylist to the stars has revealed Amal Clooney's bouncy blow-dry curls are created with three specific products from ColorWow
By Laura Harman Published
-
Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress and satin clutch bag showcased occasion-wear dressing at its best and we're seriously dazzled!
Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress was paired with sparkling jewellery and a satin clutch as she attended The Albies 2023
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Amal Clooney brings back classic glamour in vintage Dior, and we’ve found a perfect high-street dupe
Amal Clooney looked absolutely stunning as she was awarded with a huge honour
By Jack Slater Published
-
How George Clooney is keeping the romance alive with Amal in lockdown - and it’s not what you think
It seems the acclaimed actor is a traditional romantic
By Emma Shacklock Published