Amal Clooney sparkles in glittering cherry-red midi dress and we've found the ultimate high street piece to copy her look this Christmas

Amal Clooney's cherry-red sparkling midi dress was the perfect look as the A-lister attended the MGM Seattle community screening of The Boys In The Boat at SIFF Cinema.

On December 7th, Amal and George Clooney attended the Seattle screening of George's new film, The Boys in The Boat. The star looked incredible as she supported her husband in a stunning gown that was so in line with some of the major autumn/winter dress trends of 2023.

The sleeveless ankle-length dress was part of the 16Arlington spring/summer 2024 collection and was covered with translucent cherry-red latex pailettes. The fashion icon paired the dress with metallic accessories as she opted for a pair of triangle-toed silver pumps and a matching silver square clutch that had a shining mirror effect.

The look was simply stunning and gave us serious Christmas party dress inspiration, and fortunately we've found some great rivals with some high-street price tags.

Mint Velvet Mint Velvet Pink Sequin Halter Mini Dress Visit Site RRP: £149.00 | Mint Velvet. A sequin dress in striking pink will definitely get you noticed on the dancefloor. This fitted mini style screams party! Halter neckline, sleeveless form-fitting silhouette with all over embellishment and mini hemline. Phase Eight Phase Eight Simara Pink Sequin Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £179.00 | Phase Eight. Our Simara sequin dress is back in a brand new colourway. It showcases striking all-over pink sequins and a pleated design throughout. Sosander Sosander Red Sequin Square Neck Midi Visit Site RRP: £95.00 | Sosander. Compliments (and confidence) guaranteed, square necks are so on-trend, chic cap sleeves, figure-hugging fit and pencil hem - you'll feel amazing in it, fully lined for comfort and style,

Amal Clooney has become a style icon in the last few years who manages to nail every red carpet look. Earlier this week at another premiere, Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord, and her red lip and airbrushed makeup look was the perfect accompaniment to this look.

We also recently found out which foundation Amal Clooney's makeup artist uses to create her flawlessly glowing complexion. As her perfect skin is a key feature to all of her wonderful looks, this is another key product that is ideal for emulating Amal's classic and classy style.