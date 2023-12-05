The foundation Amal Clooney's makeup artist uses to create her flawlessly glowing complexion is on our Christmas list
She wore the foundation at the London premiere of the film 'The Boys in the Boat'
According to Amal Clooney's makeup artist, this is the foundation that the star uses to achieve a flawless complexion - and we're adding it to our stocking stuffer gift list immediately.
If you've seen recent pictures (or any pictures, really) of Amal Clooney, you know that she always is dressed to the nines, with perfect makeup and hair always in tow as well. On 3 December, while attending a movie premiere with her husband George Clooney, her red carpet look proved to be no exception to this rule, as she wore a stunning black co-ord, and her makeup had us majorly inspired.
Luckily, we got the 411 on how she achieved her perfect, glowing complexion that evening thanks to her hair and makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, who is an all-around beauty professional to the stars, also helping A-listers like Megan Fox, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.
Dimitris shared a post to his Instagram on which he revealed every single product he used on Amal's face for this red carpet appearance, as well as which products he used to style her hair. Of course, she looked beautiful all around, but we're particularly obsessed with the idea of how she achieved such a flawless complexion - and after learning which foundation Dimitris used on her, we're running to purchase a bottle of the product for ourselves.
According to Dimitris' Instagram caption, he used the Beautiful Skin Foundation in the shade 7N, as well as the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in shade 6, both from beloved beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.
He also used more Charlotte Tilbury products, continuing on her face with the Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation and the Hollywood Contour Wand, which also helped in achieving her flawless skin.
RRP: £39 | Plump and smooth the skin with Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, a foundation that helps improve the skin's appearance with every use.
RRP: £26 | Correct discolouration with the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, a makeup product infused with skincare properties that helps to contour, brighten and conceal
A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)
A photo posted by on
Fans of Amal sung their praises of the A-lister and human rights activist's insanely gorgeous look in the comments of Dimitris' post.
"Amal looks so good now that she’s in your hands 🙌🏼 that lighter hair etc… she’s growing younger," one fan commented, complimenting his work.
"Why is she so stunningly beautiful...❤️❤️," another fan commented.
Dimitris actually used almost a whole collection of Charlotte Tilbury products on Amal' face for that evening proving that the brand is one of the most beloved beauty brands out there. In fact, we've had our eye on the new 2023 Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box - which makes for the perfect holiday gift for any beauty lovers in your life.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
