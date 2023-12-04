Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord
Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord was the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration as she stepped out in London with her husband
Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord looked incredible as the star stepped out in London with her husband George Clooney for a premiere.
When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish and elegant, Amal Clooney oozes glamour and grace and rarely makes a fashion misstep when it comes to red-carpet appearances. Her recent appearance at a London premiere highlighted her perfect style as she and George attended the UK premiere of The Boys In The Boat at Curzon Cinema in Mayfair. Amal wore a sleek black velvet co-ord that consisted of a scoop neck cropped corset and a pair of cigarette-style trousers. The look aligned with some of the key autumn/winter fashion trends and gave us some great outfit inspiration for festive parties.
This velvet co-ord look is so versatile and you can pick a pair of velvet trousers of any style to suit your figure and style preferences. The top is also completely versatile so if you want something with a little more warmth you can swap out the corset-style top for any style of matching velvet top, such as a shirt, a blouse, or a bodysuit in a matching fabric to style with the trousers.
Amal also paired the look with some triangle-toed pumps that were perfectly classic and paired so well with this understated glamorous look. She also wore a rounded clutch in black and one of the best red lipsticks that perfectly complemented her skin tone and long dark hair.
Amal braved the cold at this event and looked stunning as she and her husband huddled together underneath a large clear umbrella. George's dark charcoal suit and no-tie look complimented his wife's more casual red carpet look as the pair made a great power couple appearance.
