Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord

Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord looked incredible as the star stepped out in London with her husband George Clooney for a premiere.

When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish and elegant, Amal Clooney oozes glamour and grace and rarely makes a fashion misstep when it comes to red-carpet appearances. Her recent appearance at a London premiere highlighted her perfect style as she and George attended the UK premiere of The Boys In The Boat at Curzon Cinema in Mayfair. Amal wore a sleek black velvet co-ord that consisted of a scoop neck cropped corset and a pair of cigarette-style trousers. The look aligned with some of the key autumn/winter fashion trends and gave us some great outfit inspiration for festive parties.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

M&S Marks & Spencer's Velvet Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers Visit Site RRP:£45.00 | Marks & Spencer. With their plush velvet finish, these cotton-rich trousers will complement many work and weekend looks. Contemporary slim fit shape that sits at an ankle-grazing length. Dune's 'Blingo' Clutch Visit Site RRP: Was £110 Now £52.00 | Dune. Detailed with a branded top clasp closure and boasting a diamante-embellished front, this circular silhouette is a key profile to take hold of this season. Nobody's Child's Black Velvet Bandeau Top Visit Site RRP: £35.00 | Nobody's Child. Made from a fabric blend that includes recycled materials and form-fitting stretch, this black bandeau is the ultimate party piece.

This velvet co-ord look is so versatile and you can pick a pair of velvet trousers of any style to suit your figure and style preferences. The top is also completely versatile so if you want something with a little more warmth you can swap out the corset-style top for any style of matching velvet top, such as a shirt, a blouse, or a bodysuit in a matching fabric to style with the trousers.

Amal also paired the look with some triangle-toed pumps that were perfectly classic and paired so well with this understated glamorous look. She also wore a rounded clutch in black and one of the best red lipsticks that perfectly complemented her skin tone and long dark hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal braved the cold at this event and looked stunning as she and her husband huddled together underneath a large clear umbrella. George's dark charcoal suit and no-tie look complimented his wife's more casual red carpet look as the pair made a great power couple appearance.