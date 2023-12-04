Amal Clooney just gave us incredible Christmas party inspiration in a black velvet co-ord

Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord was the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration as she stepped out in London with her husband

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Amal Clooney's black velvet co-ord looked incredible as the star stepped out in London with her husband George Clooney for a premiere.

When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish and elegant, Amal Clooney oozes glamour and grace and rarely makes a fashion misstep when it comes to red-carpet appearances. Her recent appearance at a London premiere highlighted her perfect style as she and George attended the UK premiere of The Boys In The Boat at Curzon Cinema in Mayfair. Amal wore a sleek black velvet co-ord that consisted of a scoop neck cropped corset and a pair of cigarette-style trousers. The look aligned with some of the key autumn/winter fashion trends and gave us some great outfit inspiration for festive parties. 

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marks & SpencerM&S
Marks & Spencer's Velvet Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers

RRP:£45.00 | Marks & Spencer. With their plush velvet finish, these cotton-rich trousers will complement many work and weekend looks. Contemporary slim fit shape that sits at an ankle-grazing length. 

Debenhams
Dune's 'Blingo' Clutch

RRP: Was £110 Now £52.00 | Dune. Detailed with a branded top clasp closure and boasting a diamante-embellished front, this circular silhouette is a key profile to take hold of this season.

Nobody
Nobody's Child's Black Velvet Bandeau Top

RRP: £35.00 | Nobody's Child. Made from a fabric blend that includes recycled materials and form-fitting stretch, this black bandeau is the ultimate party piece.

This velvet co-ord look is so versatile and you can pick a pair of velvet trousers of any style to suit your figure and style preferences. The top is also completely versatile so if you want something with a little more warmth you can swap out the corset-style top for any style of matching velvet top, such as a shirt, a blouse, or a bodysuit in a matching fabric to style with the trousers. 

Amal also paired the look with some triangle-toed pumps that were perfectly classic and paired so well with this understated glamorous look. She also wore a rounded clutch in black and one of the best red lipsticks that perfectly complemented her skin tone and long dark hair.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal braved the cold at this event and looked stunning as she and her husband huddled together underneath a large clear umbrella. George's dark charcoal suit and no-tie look complimented his wife's more casual red carpet look as the pair made a great power couple appearance.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


