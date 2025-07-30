Lionesses Ella Toone and Beth Mead's Euros win is a 'powerful reminder of how grief and joy can coexist'

Grief itself might be a universal experience, but everyone navigates this wave of emotions in their own unique way. This couldn’t have been clearer in recent days as Ella Toone and Beth Mead, two members of England’s victorious UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 team have shared moving tributes following their win in Switzerland.

The Lionesses successfully defended their title on 27th July and Ella took to Instagram to share a story with Beth in honour of Ella’s late father and Beth’s late mother. Beaming with their gold medals around their necks, the message declared, "We did it for our angels in the sky".

Ella’s father Nick passed away last September and Beth lost her mother June in January 2023. Their already-outstanding performances on the pitch are deserving of the highest admiration imaginable when you consider what they were going through personally at the same time.

As reported by The Independent Ella later spoke about a moving "sign" that her father was there watching her at the Euros 2025 final. There was a spare seat next to her mum in the stands and when the footballer went up to see her, Ella drew comfort from this.

"I went up to see my family and my Mum, she said there was a spare seat next to her," Ella explained. "He was there and that was the sign I was looking for today. My family, my Dad, everyone who has got me here today, they have been my support network from the very start."

Bianca Neumann, Clinical Director of Grief and Bereavement at Sue Ryder, the national palliative care and bereavement charity, believes their story serves as a "powerful reminder of how grief and joy can coexist".

"To win the Euros while carrying the grief of losing a parent, shows how grief stays with us, even in our happiest moments. Being part of a team creates community and connection, which are both important when navigating grief," she explains to woman&home.com. "Having your own ‘team’ around you to provide support and discuss shared experiences can be really helpful."

This certainly seems to be the case for the footballing icons as Ella recently told the BBC about how she and Beth have grown closer as they continue to support each other through their grief.

Ella explained, "[Beth] has been amazing. We have really bonded over such a terrible thing but it's nice to have someone who has been through it as well and who understands and knows exactly what is going on and what is going on in my head."

Sharing their experiences with each other seems to have been some comfort for Ella and Beth and Bianca explains that it’s important to remember that "grief is not a linear process, nor does it end after a certain period of time".

She says, "One of the most meaningful concepts in bereavement theory is that of continuing bonds - the idea that we don’t leave people who die in our lives behind, but carry them with us, maintaining a connection that evolves as we move forward.

"For many, this bond becomes especially vivid at times of celebration or major life milestones, as it likely did for Ella and Beth on Sunday. We may reflect on what the person who died would have said, we picture their reaction or feel their presence in our hearts. They remain an important part of our world, continuing to offer comfort, strength and even a sense of companionship."

Ella Toone’s poignant remarks about the "sign" of the empty seat indicates that she very much felt her father’s "presence" there with her. Bianca adds that whilst the footballers’ experience of winning the Euros is quite unique, this "vivid" bond could likely emerge for many at graduations, when they get married or have huge professional achievements.

According to the Clinical Director of Grief and Bereavement, people will keep that relationship alive in different ways - from "small, meaningful rituals, such as lighting a candle on their birthday" or "speaking to them in quiet moments" to "finding solace in wearing something of theirs" or carrying their photograph with them.

"We are, in so many ways, the people who came before us. The parts we choose to carry forward - the values, sayings, or rituals of someone we’ve lost - become the thread that keeps our relationship with them alive. Rather than being a sign of ‘not letting go’, these continuing bonds are often a healthy and enduring part of the grieving process," says Bianca.

The expert continues, "They allow us to integrate grief into our lives, honour those who have died, and carry them with us, not just in memory but in the choices we make and the lives we lead."

She reveals that another way of keeping a relationship alive can be "continuing their legacy through charitable work" and Beth Mead has thrown herself into fundraising for Ovarian Cancer Action since losing her mum - her "biggest motivation".

The footballer became their Ambassador in 2023 and led their Walk in Her Name campaign in 2024. In a powerful message shared on the charity’s website, she described her desire to make her mum proud with her campaigning.

"I want to make my Mum proud by pushing for change for other women. She was my inspiration. With every step you take for this challenge, you’re bringing us closer to a world where no woman dies of ovarian cancer. For you, for her, for everyone. It's time to Walk in Her Name," Beth declared.