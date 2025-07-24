"Dyeing my graying hair bright red was the bold reinvention I needed"

“I’m a positive, confident person but by my mid-50s, I’d lost a bit of my spark,” recalls lawyer and married mum of three, Annie Arscott, 64, from Oxfordshire, UK. Annie could never have predicted the difference a new hair color made to her mood and confidence when she took the plunge 10 years ago.

“Having left a hugely demanding full-time career I loved at the National Crime Agency, I was supporting Dad in looking after my sick mother and preparing to move to another part of the country. My youngest, Beth, was about to go to university, so I relished having more time to spend with her and my parents, but looking back, I wasn’t myself.

"I didn’t realise at the time how much of my identity was tied up in work, nor how off-balance I was feeling until my hair change gave me a whole new lease of life.”

Trusting the experts

“I guess our hairdressers often know us inside and out as we spend so much time chatting in their chairs. It turns out that Simon at Headquarters Salon in Whitstable who I used to visit regularly, sensed I’d lost a bit of my mojo.

"I’d been perfectly happy with my short blonde crop until I received a photo from him one day saying 'This hair is what you need, Annie' with a picture of a stunning model with a seriously bright red, showstopping style.

"I loved the look, but my immediate question to Simon was ‘Could I pull it off?’ With his encouragement, I booked the next available appointment – on April Fool’s Day! I’m quite a spontaneous person and just figured I could grow it out if it was a disaster.

"Leaving me in the hands of his expert colorist Hayley (who still does my hair now), I covered my eyes for the last hour of the cut and color.

"By the time they told me they were ready for the big reveal of my crimson crop, I decided to say it was great even if I hated it. They’d spent so much time and were excited to pull off such a huge transformation."

The big reveal

"Thankfully, I loved it immediately! It just felt so me, and it was wonderful that night in the pub when we met friends for dinner and so many other drinkers walked over and commented on my striking, fabulous hair.

"My husband Simon and eldest son James weren’t totally convinced, but my daughter, Beth, loved it. I still remember her saying, ‘If you like it Mum, who cares what anyone else thinks?’

"And that’s very much me – I’ve always made bold choices when it comes to fashion, and I felt that, at last, my hair represented who I was as well.

"The new look gave me the confidence boost I didn’t realise I needed. Suddenly, I was noticeable again versus the graying blonde blending into the background.

"Even Simon was won around on realising he could always spot me on a station platform or pick me out in a shop.

"I’m a natural extrovert, and I still love it when so many strangers initiate conversations, as they are so taken with my hair. And as for my bar presence….? It went through the roof – I was always the lady in the queue who the barman noticed!"

Redhead forever

"I did go back to blonde/gray briefly a few years ago, but within two weeks I was back in the salon to revert to red. Whilst I have friends who look stunning with grey hair, it’s not for me, and I’m now clear that red is where I’ll stay.

"I mix it up a tiny bit, trying out different tones from pillar box scarlet to a more copper blend – the brighter the better.

"The color does take a bit of upkeep, so I wash it with color-protecting products and refresh the color frequently, but I spend no more than most midlife women do on their hair.

"I love going back to Hayley in Kent or my fab local hairdresser Josh to get my color updated, but when salons were closed in lockdown, I also learnt that at-home hair color products are excellent.

"Amusingly now, it’s often Simon who nudges me to top up when it starts going from red to a bit pastel peach."

The power of a makeover

"I realise my look won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but I always encourage friends feeling a bit flat and like they’re disappearing in midlife to get out there and do something about it.

"Maybe it’s a new bright lipstick, a signature jacket, or a great nail color, but a tweak to your appearance can really help brighten your mood and outlook.

"And what’s the worst that can happen? You change your mind and you’re back in the salon the next day for a rescue job. Nothing ventured; nothing gained!"