"I love a story that’s full of intrigue" – author and TV presenter Carol Kirkwood's top 5 books

Carol Kirkwood is a familiar face to millions of us from her weather reports on BBC Breakfast, presenting Wimbledon fortnight, as well as a stint on Strictly Come Dancing. But she's also the author of five novels, inspired by her passion for travel and her love of Hollywood glamour – the latest of which, Meet Me at Sunset, has just been released.

But what books does Carol love to hunker down with, herself? From the revealing to the compelling, to the downright enlightening and practical, these are the five books that Carol picked as her top choices.

1. My Story by Sarah, The Duchess of York with Jeff Coplon £15.23 at Amazon UK "I always think of Sarah Ferguson as such a confident, gregarious personality, but reading this I realise she has her insecurities too. She talks about her relationship with Princess Diana and the fashion at the time – all high frilly collars and cardigans. It’s taking me back! I’m so glad my friend gave this to me – it’s fascinating." 2. The Engagement by Samantha Hayes £9.19 at Amazon UK "I love a book that’s full of intrigue, with an ending that surprises you. This is a psychological thriller and it’s so good I couldn’t put it down. We follow a daughter who gets engaged to an older man, who we find out has a connection to her mother’s past. There are twists and turns, and the ending is brilliant. I didn’t see it coming." 3. Shadows in the Moonlight by Santa Montefiore £6 at Amazon UK "Over 100 years ago a child vanished from his bed, never to be seen again. It’s up to time-travelling Pixie Tate to solve the mystery. There are so many revelations in this novel, with a love story woven in. Santa was kind enough to gift me a copy and since then I’ve ordered many of her novels, which are stacked up waiting to be read. I’m devouring them!" 4. The Best Cat Memes Ever by Charlie Ellis £7.35 at Amazon UK "We all need a little humour in our life. Cats are funny. They won’t do anything they don’t want to and their expressions are so revealing. This isn’t highbrow – the memes are daft but they’re so typically cat it makes me laugh. One is of a cat with big starry eyes and it says, ‘Checking your social media profiles to see how you look to your crush.’ There are so many like that. I had a cat called Donal. He died sadly when he was about 21 but I will get cats again – as soon as I’ve stopped travelling. In the meantime, I have this book, which brings me joy." 5. Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche £7.99 at Amazon UK $8.51 at Amazon "This may seem an odd choice, but this book is wonderful – especially for late adopters of the air fryer, like me. It is simple and has recipes I can actually make, with plenty of delicious options. Plus the tips – such as how to cook a roast chicken upside down for half the time so all the juices run into the breast to keep it moist – are great. Such an inspiration."

READ CAROL’S NEW BOOK

Meet Me at Sunset by Carol Kirkwood £11 at Amazon UK

Set on the sun-drenched island of Majorca, Camille Fontaine arrives seeking solace after a broken love affair, only to find herself entangled in a web of secrets. She discovers that she’s not the only one with a past to hide. An emotional tale rich in drama.

Carole Kirkwood's new novel is available to buy now

To learn more about Carol and her books, follow her Facebook page.

Posted by OfficialCarolKirkwood on