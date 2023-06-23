These are the 18 chicest items in Zara Home's summer sale right now - shop them before they sell out
Shop Zara Home's summer sale and enjoy up to 54% in savings - from chic and minimal kitchenware to comfy duvet covers
Zara Home's summer sale is now live and some items are reduced as much as half price, meaning there are some serious savings to be hand.
From linen armchairs to vintage-styled area rugs and gorgeous glassware, there's a chic and modern home piece for every kind of space in Zara Home's summer sale. But if you want to take advantage of the offers you'll have to be quick, as with all Zara sales, pieces are slated to sell out fast - especially the ones with the biggest discounts and the items that fit this year's most popular interior design trends.
Shoppers can enjoy hundreds of price drops and up to 54% off home items in the Zara UK sale and 44% for Zara US shoppers. Zara hasn't said how long this year's summer sale will last, but with items already selling out, we recommend turning your wishlist into purchases.
We've browsed every single sale item in the Zara Home section and found the pieces we think are most worth adding to your cart. Shop our list below for quiet luxury home buys that will help make your home look expensive on a budget.
18 chic items from Zara Home's summer sale to snap up before the sell out
RRP:
$449/£299.99 $299/£199.99
This upholstered linen armchair is the perfect furniture piece for the bedroom and a great accent piece for the living room. And right now, you can snag this chair with an attached 33% discount. This chair also features adjustable buffers at the bottom of each leg, so you won't have to worry about your hardwood floors scratching up.
RRP:
$599 $399 (US only)
Enjoy $200 in savings on this multifunctional wooden storage table. You can use it as a side or coffee table and store all your candles, magazines, and more inside the table. And just when you thought this furniture piece couldn't be any more functional, it does. This table is constructed on wheels and has two side handles, making it easy to move around and transport.
RRP: From
$449/£299.99 $299/£199.99
Area rugs are a great way to cozy up a room and make small living rooms look bigger, but they aren't the most affordable home buy. Fortunately, Zara Home's summer sale includes many discounted quality rugs, such as this vintage-designed wool rug. You can snag this rug for up to 33% off in the US and 37% in the UK. The rug's beige color and subtle flower design go well with any interior paint color trend and will balance a bold-colored sofa and complement a neutral and minimal space.
RRP:
$199/£159.99 $149/£99.99
This gorgeous wooden folding chair is definitely checking off this year's interior design trends with its rattan seat and ash wooden frame that gives you an artisan and earthy, biophilia feel. This chair is a stylish seating option if you need to add an extra chair to the table or living room when company is over. And when the night ends and your guests are gone, you can fold this chair back in and tuck it in your storage closet or keep it out!
RRP:
$49.90 $29.90 (US only)
Whether you're big on aesthetics or cutting waste, this salad dressing glass and wood set is right up your alley, and it's currently $20 off. The set includes two mini glass oil and vinegar bottles and two salt and pepper glass shakers, all placed individually in a lovely wooden tray. You'll love having your two go-to seasonings and dressings in arm's reach while being cutely displayed. And if you just so happen to be shopping for a new homeowner or renter, this set will also make a sweet housewarming gift.
RRP:
$4.90/£3.99 $2.90/£2.99
You can never have too much glassware, especially when they're on sale for up to 40% off. You can buy your own set of four for less than $15/£15. Add these gorgeous round stemless glasses to your cart today, and you can sip your favorite summer cocktails from them by next week.
RRP:
$109/£79.99 $79.90/£49.99
You might think a pillow cover costing over $100/£70 isn't worth the buy, but when it's embroidered and has a discount of up to 37% attached, it definitely is! This pillow cover is uniquely embroidered with daisies that stand out against a brown cotton fabric. Insert your 19.5x29.5 pillow of choice and toss it on your sofa or bed for a stylish, comfy decor piece.
RRP:
$199 $149 (US only)
Grab your favorite summer romance book and sink into this faux shearling pouf chair. Place it in the corner of your living room for extra seating, or add it to your office or bedroom as a lounge accent piece. And with a sweet $50 discount, this lounge chair just became even cuter.
RRP:
$169/£109.99 $119/£79.99
This table might not have the biggest discount attached, but a quality mango wood coffee table that costs less than $200 in the US and £100 in the UK is definitely a steal! This square black table is sleek and minimal and will look lovely in any space. Add a colorful vase or greenery to the center for added color and texture.
RRP:
$69.90/£49.99 $49.90/£29.99
I've recently added a tray to my bathroom counter as a decor element and to hold my small trinkets, and it has since become one of my favorite pieces in my place. This teak tray has a unique, cute shape, and it's currently on sale for up to 40% off, depending on your region. You can use this tray to hold your jewelry, candles, or toiletry items.
RRP:
$89.90/£69.99 $59.90/£49.99
Baskets are useful home items that can be used to hold laundry, towels, and throw blankets. And they make for a cute decor piece. Made in Indonesia, this woven rattan basket is gorgeously designed and constructed with handles that make it easy to carry from room to room.
RRP: From
$69.90/£49.99 $49.90/£59.99
How cute is this zebra print duvet cover? Depending on your mattress size and region, you can save up to 33% on this eye-catching duvet. Add the best bed sheets and pillows for a stylish, new summer bed set.
RRP:
$89/£59.99 $59.90/£39.99
It's never too hot to snuggle under a blanket, especially on those cool summer mornings. But if you're looking for a lightweight blanket to lounge in during these warm summer months, we recommend snagging this blended linen and cotton throw blanket while it's 33% off. Its linen and cotton material will keep you cozy and warm but not too hot.
RRP:
$129 $89.90 (US only)
The best Zara perfumes are long-lasting and rival higher-end brands, so it wouldn't be surprising for the retail brand to have some of the best-scented candles. This XXL white jasmine-scented candle is pretty pricey but is currently on sale for $40 less. With notes of jasmine, lily, and white musk, your home will smell like freshly bloomed flowers, making an excellent summer home fragrance.
RRP: From
$269/£189.99 $199/£149.99
If you're overdue for a new planter or searching for the best gifts for gardeners, consider this wooden flowerpot as one. Whether you want to grow your house plant indoors or repot your outdoor plant babies, this flower pot is suitable for both. With a discount of up to 33%, this wooden pot is now $199/£149.99 regardless of the size chosen.
RRP:
$799 $599 (US only)
Looking for an office desk that's space-saving? Well, look no further. This beautiful vintage-styled wooden desk features a door that opens up to a workspace. And if you need a place to store your office trinkets and decor, this desk also includes two built-in shelves. Right now, you can add this to your Zara shopping cart for $200 off.
RRP: From
$35.90/£23.99 $19.90/£15.99
These leather change holders are the perfect bedside or coffee table decor piece to hold your keys, wallet, loose change, and jewelry. It's super chic, simple, and less than $20/£20 with Zara Home's summer sale.
RRP:
£219.99 £99.99 (UK only)
For 54% off, you can add this area rug in its largest size to your cart with a slashing price tag of £99.99. Its beige and faded gray colors and lightweight cotton material make this the perfect rug for a summer home decor revamp. Place it in front of your sofa or at the head of your bed to brighten and cozy up your space.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
-
-
Carole and Michael Middleton celebrated another special milestone on Prince William's birthday
The Middletons have had a busy week...
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
King Charles’ poignant commission on display weeks ahead of first official visit to this royal residence in 2023
King Charles’ poignant commission has gone on display at a historic royal residence a week after he unveiled it in a special reception
By Emma Shacklock • Published