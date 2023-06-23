These are the 18 chicest items in Zara Home's summer sale right now - shop them before they sell out

Zara Home's summer sale is now live and some items are reduced as much as half price, meaning there are some serious savings to be hand.

From linen armchairs to vintage-styled area rugs and gorgeous glassware, there's a chic and modern home piece for every kind of space in Zara Home's summer sale. But if you want to take advantage of the offers you'll have to be quick, as with all Zara sales, pieces are slated to sell out fast - especially the ones with the biggest discounts and the items that fit this year's most popular interior design trends.

Shoppers can enjoy hundreds of price drops and up to 54% off home items in the Zara UK sale and 44% for Zara US shoppers. Zara hasn't said how long this year's summer sale will last, but with items already selling out, we recommend turning your wishlist into purchases.

We've browsed every single sale item in the Zara Home section and found the pieces we think are most worth adding to your cart. Shop our list below for quiet luxury home buys that will help make your home look expensive on a budget.

18 chic items from Zara Home's summer sale to snap up before the sell out