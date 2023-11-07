The retro tortoiseshell print is making a comeback, and these 9 pieces make it easy to add to your home
From lamp-shaped candles to diffusers, these tortoiseshell homeware pieces we're loving this autumn
Tortoiseshell homeware is timeless, bold, and versatile. From cocktail glass sets to vases to glass baubles, we've rounded up the best chic home pieces made in the classic warm and brown animal pattern.
The vintage tortoiseshell print is back and is a warm, cosy and chic interior design trend we're loving this autumn. And according to Addison Ross Co-founder Sarah Ross, it's a pattern that can look elegant in many forms. "Whether you opt for a tortoiseshell tray to house your precious whiskies or use it as a coffee table addition to display books and candles, a tortoiseshell piece adds a sophisticated touch to any space, in my opinion."
To help you save time and give you a head start on your virtual shopping spree, I've curated a list of swoon-worthy tortoiseshell home pieces, from a tortoiseshell-printed autumn candle to a hand-blown glass lamp.
Tortoiseshell homeware pieces - our shopping writers' top picks
RRP: From £10
This glass vase is the perfect centrepiece for an entryway or coffee table. To elevate the overall look and make this piece look even more luxe and modern, you can add faux pampas grass. And only costing £10 for the small size and £15 for the large, this is an affordable home buy and an easy way to incorporate the warm tortoiseshell print into your space.
RRP: £14
These tortoiseshell drinking glasses are a bold and fun way to bring print and colour into your kitchen. Display them on your bar cart, and it'll double as decor. The Mari Drinking Glasses are sold individually, but with them only costing £14, you can create your own set of four for under £60.
RRP: £16
This mushroom lamp-shaped candle is a chic and unique way to make a bedroom cosy. Urban Outfitters is known for its quirky home finds, and we're obsessed with this tortoiseshell glass candle. Once you remove the 'lampshade', you'll be met with a one-wick amber topaz candle—the perfect home fragrance for autumn.
RRP: £12.50
If you haven't already decided on your Christmas tree theme for this year, let these multi-coloured tortoiseshell glass baubles help you. With glitter detailing and gorgeous gold hanging loops, these will definitely be the star of the tree.
RRP: £150
Whether you're looking for a sweet home Christmas gift for her or sprucing up your bar cart, this tortoiseshell glass cocktail set is an eye-catcher and perfect for both. This set may be on the pricey side, but it includes four tortoiseshell-coloured martini glasses and a matching glass tumbler with a shaker lid made of copper. It's a cute and fancy home gift that's worth the splurge.
RRP: £250
This tortoiseshell lamp gives a modern twist to the 70's vintage tortoise pattern. With a minimal, tan lampshade that screams 'quiet luxury' and a hand-crafted square glass base in the brown and black animal print, this is a timeless piece that'll look lovely in any home.
RRP: £30
Yes, the best essential oil diffusers come in tortoiseshell. With a run time of up to three hours and colour-changing lights, this aesthetically pleasing diffuser will purify and saturate your home's air with a lovely fragrance while creating a cosy and stylish living space.
RRP: £47.95
Brown tortoiseshell, not your vibe? Mix things up with these vibrant green-coloured tortoiseshell glass tumblers. It's the perfect drinkware to add to your Christmas table spread.
Ways to incorporate tortoiseshell patterns in your home
According to Ross, there are many ways you can incorporate tortoiseshell print in a space. And the animal pattern doesn't discriminate in the style of your home.
"What I love about Tortoiseshell is that it can work in a modern or traditional home," Ross says. "It feels timeless and luxurious and is neither masculine nor feminine. I love to mix it with rich cherry red candlesticks or even a pop of orange, but for those less daring with colours, it always looks chic with beige and black tones. The ripply smoothness of lacquered tortoiseshell pieces combines well with both rich velvets and breathable linens. I actually find it quite hard to find textures that clash. It's that versatile!"
Sarah Ross is the Co-Founder along with her husband David of the Luxury Homeware brand, Addison Ross. Addison Ross is a family-owned company, with a worldwide presence specialising in luxury décor and gift collections.
Ross shares how building a tortoiseshell tabletop is fun, and regardless of whether you're style is minimal or bold, the pattern fits both. "You could have a minimal touch of it with candlesticks, or you could really go for it with the use of placemats, trays, candlesticks and pepper grinders" Ross says. "It layers really nicely and can be paired with fun colours within a tablescape through the use of pretty napkins and flowers. You can have fun with it and see what works best in your home."
"This alternative animal print is perfect for glass accessories to add a layer of intrigue to any decor," says w&h's Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly. "The mottled effect is just the right opacity to decorate surfaces with pattern and welcome a warm amber glow. I adore the cocktail set by Oka, it feels like the perfect way to add a touch of fun when entertaining at home. The combination of on-trend tortoiseshell and elegant copper make it feel fresh out of a private members bar."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
-
-
How to make Dyson Airwrap curls last, according to hairdressers
The need-to-know advice for how to make Dyson Airwrap curls last for a whole day or night
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is finally on sale
There's a rare deal on Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss
By Madeline Merinuk Published