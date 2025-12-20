I was dubious at first, but this £13 window insulation film has saved a fortune in heating by blocking draughts

There's nothing worse than being indoors with the heating ramped and still feeling bitterly cold due to uninvited draughts. When you have single-glazed windows, this problem becomes heightened, and not a cheap one to fix, or so you'd think.

I have transformed my uncomfortably cold rooms with a simple and highly affordable fix for less than £15. After discovering that floorboard insulation solutions work, I was willing to put my scepticism aside and give it a go.

Having reaped the benefits for the last few months, I've been keen to share my experience to help others keep their homes warm for less this winter, because life is expensive enough right now, without wasting money on heating.

On the left you can see how the film looks almost undetectable when done proper; then on the right you can see what happens when it goes a bit slack (then you just need to firm it back up again with the hairdryer) (Image credit: Future | Anna Bailey)

My desk is right by the window in my office, and I could feel an almost constant draught coming through the tiny gaps around the frame and closings. I was so cold, it was painful – my hands were freezing. Despite having a blanket around me and having the heating on, this was a persistent daily problem.

But this thermo cover has really insulated the window and made a huge difference. The room quickly warmed up, and it no longer feels like one of the windows is cracked open.

Having seen a significant difference in the home office, I've used the same film to insulate my single-glazed living room and bedroom windows too. When you consider how much double glazing costs, this is an incredibly cheap alternative for blocking draughts.

How does window insulating film work? Is it easy to use?

Like many who choose a budget solution that sounds too good to be true, I was sceptical. I felt a bit dubious at first, because you’re essentially sticking cling film to the window. But if you apply it properly, you barely notice it’s there. The film is tightened (with low heat from a hairdryer) and is completely smooth.

Because there is a fear that, in an attempt to insulate the windows, you could end up with bubbles and unsightly patches that obscure the view.

My first attempt was quite fiddly, because I cut and fitted the film around individual window panels. That just meant overlapping bits of plastic, lots of measuring and trimming, and it didn’t look as neat as I’d hoped because the edges were visible.

When I did my living room, I tried a much better technique. Instead of trimming the film, I attached it to the top left-hand corner of my window and gradually stuck it down as I went across and down, keeping it all in one piece. Once it was all in place, I just trimmed around the edges of the entire frame with a Stanley knife.

Another important lesson I learned is not to hold the hairdryer in the same spot for too long. I managed to burn a small hole through the plastic when applying it to my bedroom window, which completely defeated the object.

I patched it up by adding a bit more tape and another small piece of film, then using the hairdryer again on a low temperature to secure it. It did the job, and it’s hidden behind a blind, so you can’t see it, thankfully - but it’s not ideal if your entire window is on display.

After a couple of weeks, I’ve noticed a tiny bit of slackening in some parts - as drafts have loosened the film, but a quick blast with the hairdryer has tightened it up again.

Overall verdict

Obviously, you can’t open the windows, which is something to bear in mind - but I’m happy to keep them firmly shut in this weather.

Overall, I would highly recommend this kit for anyone with draughty windows. It’s no longer painful sitting in my office, and I’m sure I’ll have saved a fortune on heating. The results speak for themselves.