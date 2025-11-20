Le Creuset vs Staub: who cooks, broils and bakes best according to our tests?

Le Creuset vs Staub: it's a rivalry that's divided home cooks, dinner-party hosts and Sunday roast enthusiasts for decades. Is Le Creuset worth it? Why do people sweat by Staub? And which one really deserves pride of place in your kitchen? As someone who's spent years braising, browning, and baking with both, I've had the Le Creuset vs Staub debate more times than I can count. So, if you're weighing up which one to buy, you're in good company.

When it comes to the best cast iron casserole dishes, both French brands promise heirloom quality, beautiful design, and unbeatable performance. The differences between each cast iron dish are slight, but they might be significant enough to help you decide. The enamel linings, for example are at opposite ends of the spectrum, so choosing the one that works for you is all about your cooking style.

So, is Le Creuset worth it? Or should you go for Staub? Both brands make compelling arguments for themselves, so I put them head-to-head on a range of tasks to bring you a verdict. Whether you fall for Le Creuset's iconic colour palette or Staub's rustic charm, you're investing in cookware that will see you through countless cosy dinners and celebratory feasts. And they'll make you feel like a chef every time you lift the lid.

Le Creuset vs Staub: which is better?

If you're not someone who dines out on finer details, here's the quick answers to the most commonly asked questions in the Le Creuset vs Staub debate. It's really like splitting hairs, because both brands made exceptional quality pieces. That's my reassurance that you can't go wrong with either:

Best for bread baking: Le Creuset - it's lighter and the handles are easier to hold when you're using an oven

Le Creuset - it's lighter and the handles are easier to hold when you're using an oven Best for slow cooking: Staub - it locks in moisture fractionally better

Staub - it locks in moisture fractionally better Best for colour options: Le Creuset - they have over 20

Le Creuset - they have over 20 Cheapest : Staub, although both are expensive

: Staub, although both are expensive Best for size and shape options: Le Creuset - they make the smallest and biggest with more in between

Le Creuset - they make the smallest and biggest with more in between Best for cleaning and maintenance: Staub - the black enamel is very forgiving

Staub - the black enamel is very forgiving Most coveted: Le Creuset - they have quite the reputation

Le Creuset - they have quite the reputation Sale frequency: both are rarely on sale from the brand, but on sale for special events

Le Creuset vs Staub: the argument for Le Creuset

When it comes to premium cast iron, both Le Creuset and Staub have plenty to offer. Let's start with Le Creuset.

Le Creuset is the original French icon, loved by Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and home cooks worldwide. Its wide, easy-grip handles make lifting your casserole dish off the hob and out of the oven a little easier. Paired with the fact that Le Creuset is lighter than Staub (although it is still hefty, this is cast iron, after all) and it's much nicer to handle if you're always moving between cooking styles and surfaces.

Inside Le Creuset's Casserole Dishes, the pale cream enamel gives a sleek, non-stick finish (a little oil still helps) and lets you clearly see how your food is browning. The only downside is that shows every scrape. I actually bought my own so I wouldn’t mark my partner’s.

Le Creuset’s domed lid doesn’t have Staub’s dimples, but its curved shape circulates moisture beautifully for tender, even roasts. Combined with those generous handles, it’s easy to move in and out of the oven, which is why it tends to fall on the side of being a baker's favourite.

Le Creuset vs Staub: the argument for Staub

Staub, also French and now owned by Zwilling, offers a more rustic feel. Its matte-black enamel is practical and forgiving: scratches barely show. The downside is that the black enamel can hide signs of burning, especially if you’re not confident in the kitchen.

Under the lid, Staub’s signature dimples create a self-basting effect that keeps stews and slow-cooked dishes wonderfully moist. It takes the edge when put head-to-head with Le Creuset, though the difference is subtle. The trade-off is weight: Staub’s cocottes are noticeably heavier, and their narrower handles make them a touch harder to manoeuvre.

Le Creuset vs Staub: head to head

In truth, both perform beautifully and are built to last a lifetime. Staub is a fraction cheaper, but the difference is minor when you’re investing in French-made heirloom cookware.

Choosing between them isn’t about which is better, just which feels right for you. There's also the general shape and colour options which will weigh in, so the decision boils down to an aesthetic one.

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish View at Le Creuset Best for bakers and colourful kitchens + Roomy handles

+ Lighter weight

+ More colour, shape, and size options

- More expensive This is Le Creuset's iconic volcanic colourway. It's their best-seller by far and is available in a range of shapes from round to oval through 250 ml mini cocottes to 8L vat-like capacities. The cream enamel makes a wonderful non-stick and adjustable handles on top make for fun customisation. I love Le Creuset for a coordinated kitchen. Staub La Cocotte Round Casserole View at Zwilling US Best for chefs and rustic style + Forgiving black enamel

+ Plenty of colour options

+ Locks moisture in really well

- Heavier and has narrower handles Staub's most popular colours are cherry and black, but there's an array of attractive hues to shop. The dimpled lid is said to offer better moisture-retention when you're slow cooking, which played out in our tests. There are also plenty of chefs who swear by the forgiving black enamel lining too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Staub Le Creuset RRP From £279 From £219 Diameter 12-34 cm 10-30 cm Capacity 0.4 - 12.6 L 250ml - 8.1L Weight 1.3 - 10.75 kgs 500g - 7.95 kgs Colour options 16 20 Oven safe Up to 260 ºC Up to 260°C Composition Cast iron and enamel Cast iron and enamel Guarentee Lifetime Lifetime Dishwasher safe Yes, but please hand wash Yes, but please hand wash

FAQs

Is Staub as good as Le Creuset?

The line that any expert tester will give you is that "Staub and Le Creuset are more similar than they are different" - and it's the truth. Both heritage brands serve up superb cast iron dishes that you're going to love if what you're after is quality.

Which pan does Meghan Markle use?

Meghan Markle's kitchen is packed with Le Creuset in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. We've picked out each piece so you can shop the royal look if you want to.

Why is Staub so expensive?

In many instances, Staub competes with Le Creuset when it comes to cost. There's no escaping that these pans are expensive, but, when it comes to French cast iron, it just is pricy. The labour costs, raw materials, and manufacturing will leave you with high running costs.

Do chefs use Staub?

There are many chefs that have been recognised in the Michelin Guide who use Staub. You can read more about the specific chefs on the Zwilling website.

What is the best dupe for Le Creuset?

As someone who's been testing the best cast iron casserole dishes for a long time, there are some decent alternatives. Staub comes close for a high-end option, but Habitat, Dunelm, and M&S all make really great, more affordable alternatives too.

Does Le Creuset ever go on sale?

You are asking at the perfect time, because Black Friday is right around the corner. Our team dedicates plenty of attention to the Le Creuset Sale on the brand's own website as well as on third-party retailers, such as Amazon, Wayfair, and Harts of Stur.

Does Staub ever go on sale?

Staub does go on sale, but it's a rare event. Luckily for you, Black Friday is coming up, which means Argos, Amazon, and plenty of other retailers will be offering reductions on Staub's cast iron dishes.

Le Creuset vs Staub: final verdict

If you pressed me for an answer, I'd go for a Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish, but that's because I'm more than stomach deep into the brand. I've grown up with Le Creuset, saved up for Le Creuset, and dined out on the compliments that mine always gets. It's worth knowing that, for context, I'm more of a baker than a chef, so the bread element is what really sold me.