Victoria Beckham's sofa is trending for this reason and we're obsessed

Thanks to the successful Netflix 'Beckham' documentary, we’ve had a glimpse into Victoria Beckham's gorgeous home. And the one thing that’s really caught our attention is the style icon's stunning green velvet sofa.

There’s not much we don’t trust Victoria with when it comes to style, and her homeware is no exception to that. As showcased in the newly released Netflix Beckham documentary, the couple’s Cotswold home is the picture of class and sophistication with an enviable sofa we, and fans alike, just can’t stop thinking about.

In her many interview clips, Victoria is shown sitting on the elegant forest green velvet sofa. After the documentary aired the amount of people searching Google for 'green velvet couches' increased by a whopping 500%. We can’t say we’re surprised and with that in mind, we just had to know more.

(Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What is it about the sofa that is just so captivating? Our home's expert Tamara Kelly explains: "Not only are shades of green hugely popular for interiors and paint colour trends right now we're also seeing comforting textures set to play a key role in many 2024 interior design trends. So this lush green, velvet sofa ticks all the boxes when it comes to style credentials."

Jemma Jaques, furniture expert and visual design lead at The Lounge Co. gives her take on why viewers might be so keen to get their hands on a gorgeous green velvet sofa just like Victoria's.

"It adds a rich colour, and luxurious texture, and creates an upscale ambience," Jemma explains, all the ingredients to make a home look expensive. "Dark green is both timeless and versatile, it’s not going to go out of fashion but can be updated easily as it pairs with a myriad of other colours such as pale pink or mustard yellow."

The sofa owned by the former Spice Girl is, as expected, an expensive bespoke piece from the brand Love Your Home. Named the Evelyn Sofa, the suite comes in a plethora of colourways and sizes, however, it looks as though the Beckhams have gone for the four-seater in colour Evergreen.

Should you be looking to copy Victoria Beckhmam's style but on a more modest budget we've found the ideal alternative designs that will deliver on the aesthetic with a more affordable price tag.

Victoria Beckham's sofa alternatives

Best Budget Dantzler Sofa, £629.99 | Wayfair Visit Site This scatter cushion sofa delivers serious Beckham vibes without the hefty price tag. In a brooding shade of emerald green, the 3-seater design is upholstered in soft to-the-touch polyester velvet and features a backrest arrangement that consists of six cushions to provide comfort and support in equal measure. Best contemporary Habitat Swift Velvet 2 Seater Sofa in Moss Green, £1260 | Habitat Visit Site If you're looking for a subtle pop of colour to add to your living room then this rich moss-green two-seater sofa is perfect. With four back cushions, padded curved arms and dark oak legs, this sofa not only delivers on contemporary style but on comfort too. Best luxe Bletchley three seat sofa in Easy Clean Plush Velvet Juniper, £2165 | Darlings of Chelsea Visit Site This style is a little different to Victoria's with its straight arms and three-seater size however the colour is a near-perfect match. With its dark wood accents, large plush back cushions and mid-century style, what's not to love?