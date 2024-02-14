Save up to £100 on Dyson's bestselling cordless vacuums with a rare 'Dyson Week' sale

We can't believe our eyes, Dyson is having a sale – offering huge savings on their best-selling appliances. If you're gearing up for your spring clean then there is no better time to snap up one of the iconic Dyson cordless vacuums than right now.

Other than Dyson Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the retailer rarely offers savings on their beloved electronics and appliances. This is why when we got word of the Dyson Week sale from our contacts over at Dyson we just had to share the news, especially since our lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly's favourite cordless vacuum, the V12 is on sale.

"Before owning a Dyson Vacuum, I found it hard to comprehend the investment, but after owning the V12 I am in awe and can vouch they are worth every penny (even better when you can pick up a discount)," says Tamara.

With these limited-time offers, what better excuse to finally invest in one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners?

Dyson Week sale vacuum deals

Dyson V11 Total Clean Vacuum: was £499.99 , now £399.99 at Dyson (Save £100) This cordless comes with several key features: Drop-in docking, washable filter, click-in battery pack, point-and-shoot bin emptying, unique battery power management system, LCD with real-time reports, powerful cleaning on both carpets and hardwood flooring and three cleaning modes. Its charge time is 4.5 hours and runs for up to an hour, perfect for cleaning the whole house. The vacuum also comes with a crevice tool, charger, combination tool, low reach adaptor, wall dok™, soft roller cleaner head and Motorbar™ cleaner head.

Dyson Ball™ Animal Complete: was £429.99 now £319.99 at Dyson (Save £110) If your household is filled with pets or particularly long-haired family members this Vacuum is the one for you. Its key features are Nylon bristles, 3 cleaner head modes, Dyson Ball™ technology, a total stretch of 14m, an instant-release wand, a telescopic handle, a tool holder, and a large bin allowing for longer cleans. With the vacuum itself, you receive a quick-release tangle-free turbine tool, a flat-out head, a combination tool, a mattress tool, a stair tool, a soft dusting brush and a reach-under tool. There is truly not a surface in your home you won't be able to tackle with this.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum: was £479.99 now £429.99 at Dyson (Save £50) This vacuum comes highly recommended by our Homes Editor Tamara Kelly. The V12's key features are up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, single-button power control, illuminated cleaner head, Motorbar cleaner head and its lightweight versatile body. Along with the vacuum you get a Fluffy Optic cleaner head, a combination tool, a docking station, a Motorbar cleaner head, and a crevice tool. It has a charge time of four hours and a run time of up to 60 minutes.

"I couldn't do chores now without my V12," says Tamara. "The filtration system and expertly designed supreme suction means you pick up dust particles that you would never even know were there – it is somewhat mortifying to see the chamber fill with undetected dirt when the surfaces look 'clean'. Vacuuming is now a household chore that provides extreme job satisfaction."

Tamara Kelly Social Links Navigation Lifestyle Editor Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

Dyson Week air filtration deals

Now you've got your home clean and dust-free, what better way to keep it that way and improve the indoor air quality than one of the best air purifiers? Dyson is also offering great deals on their purifiers this week only while stocks last, with savings of over £100.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Dyson (Save £100) Air purifiers are a great way of keeping your home safe from dust and other unwanted particles that tend to linger around. This one from Dyson is remote-controlled and comes with a 360° glass HEPA and activated carbon filter which captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles. It has 10 speed settings and also cools you, perfect for the upcoming spring season.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool™ Autoreact: was £649.99 now £499.99 at Dyson (Save £150) This appliance is the ideal multi-tasker as it purifies and humifies a room whilst cooling you all at the same time. It circulates purified and humidified air with just the push of a button, with its Auto mode feature you can rely on it automatically adjusting the airflow and humidity levels to maintain the most comfortable air levels.

Few and far between they might be, but we are always on the lookout for the best Dyson deals and Dyson discount codes each month. And when Dyson isn't offering anything, we're looking for the best Simba mattress deals and Jo Malone sales amongst many other of our tried and trusted beloved brands.