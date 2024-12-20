Reese Witherspoon's striking blue bedroom is inspiring us to embrace colour and bolder patterns

With just one glimpse into Reese Witherspoon's decadent guest bedroom, we already know which 2025 bedroom trends we'll be hopping on.

Celebrities are often way ahead when it comes to knowing the most influential interior trends and the next 'big' thing. Reese Witherspoon is one of those trailblazing celebs and every time she shares a glimpse into her glamorous yet cosy home we're immediately inspired.

This time she welcomed us into her guest bedroom, showcasing a bedding design from her brand Draper James, however, the beautifully patterned bedding isn't the only thing catching our attention. The room encapsulates many of the biggest interior trends set to shape the year ahead, and we're big fans of how she's effortlessly combined them all.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

On seeing Reese's elegant guest bedroom we instantly recognised at least three of the most significant bedroom trends of 2025. Long gone are the days of playing it safe with decor choices, the new year is bringing with it bolder patterns and heaps more personality.

"From the grounded colour scheme and country-inspired patterns to the use of stylised shell motifs, this room is a fusion of on-trend styles," says our digital lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly.

"The bedding Reese describes is a striking Delft-inspired blue and white pattern that welcomes a touch of charming chinoiserie style. The striking design captures the essence of nature and rural charm, key aesthetics for on-trend interiors for the year ahead," adds Tamara.

Get the look of Reese's guest bedroom

Exact bedding Anelle Comforter Set in Queen View at Draper James RRP: £109.87 | If you want to recreate Reese's room then this is the exact bedding she's showing off from her brand in the reel. It's made of 100% cotton and is machine washable with two pillowcases included. Similar wall colour De Nimes in Dead Flat finish, 2.5L View at Farrow & Ball RRP: £79 | Acting as a contrast to the lighter hues in the room this blue-grey brings a layer of sophistication to the space. This colour comes in a variety of finishes but the utra-matt Dead Flat finish is what Reese has gone for. Lookalike design Harrison Spinks Premium Mantel Headboard View at Feather & Black RRP: £1,299 | The Empire Terracotta of this headboard offers a brown pink that feels more muted than Reese's design. However, the statement shape is extremely similar and we love the curved edges that add even more interesting layers to a room.

The colour of Reese's walls quickly stole our attention. We adore how the muted blue-grey contrasts against the royal blue of the floral bedding and the warm terracotta pink hue of the headboard.

Tamara notes: "The grey-like blue on the walls is strikingly similar to that of De Nimes by Farrow & Ball, a down-to-earth blue which makes for the perfect bedroom paint colour to ground the space and create a sense of calm."

"It's a bold use of colour yet it feels 'safe' because it's quiet compared to richer shades of blue. It pairs perfectly with grounding earthy tones to ensure the overall colour palette is demure and elegant," explains Tamara.

The grounding colour palette is an ideal choice for bedrooms to create a serene space for slumber and restorative energy (Image credit: Future)

Of course, the actor has avoided one of the common mistakes when decorating with grey-hued colours and has introduced secondary brighter colours like the coral statement fabric headboard.

Tamara comments on this, saying, "The soft blue shade contrasts beautifully against the terracotta colour of the sculpted headboard, providing an effortless backdrop that allows the statement bed design to shine."

Similar to Reese's bedding design this painting shows the intricacy of the Delft-inspired design with its rich blue colour and delicate patterns. (Image credit: Future)

And let's not forget those plumped white cushions which are a subtle nod to the shell trend, which Tamara explains will be the motif of the moment come spring 2025.

Once again Reese is ahead of the curve and we are more than happy to follow closely behind, taking notes.

Incorporating up-and-coming trends as Reese has done here is a surefire way of making your room look expensive on a budget. You don't have to overspend to refresh your space and incorporate new design elements or colours. A lick of paint or thoughtfully reupholstering a headboard can make all the difference for a fraction of the expected price.