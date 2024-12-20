Reese Witherspoon's striking blue bedroom is inspiring us to embrace colour and bolder patterns
From the saturated wall colour to the beautiful patterned bedding, we're taking style notes for a New Year refresh
With just one glimpse into Reese Witherspoon's decadent guest bedroom, we already know which 2025 bedroom trends we'll be hopping on.
Celebrities are often way ahead when it comes to knowing the most influential interior trends and the next 'big' thing. Reese Witherspoon is one of those trailblazing celebs and every time she shares a glimpse into her glamorous yet cosy home we're immediately inspired.
This time she welcomed us into her guest bedroom, showcasing a bedding design from her brand Draper James, however, the beautifully patterned bedding isn't the only thing catching our attention. The room encapsulates many of the biggest interior trends set to shape the year ahead, and we're big fans of how she's effortlessly combined them all.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
On seeing Reese's elegant guest bedroom we instantly recognised at least three of the most significant bedroom trends of 2025. Long gone are the days of playing it safe with decor choices, the new year is bringing with it bolder patterns and heaps more personality.
"From the grounded colour scheme and country-inspired patterns to the use of stylised shell motifs, this room is a fusion of on-trend styles," says our digital lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly.
"The bedding Reese describes is a striking Delft-inspired blue and white pattern that welcomes a touch of charming chinoiserie style. The striking design captures the essence of nature and rural charm, key aesthetics for on-trend interiors for the year ahead," adds Tamara.
Get the look of Reese's guest bedroom
Exact bedding
RRP: £109.87 | If you want to recreate Reese's room then this is the exact bedding she's showing off from her brand in the reel. It's made of 100% cotton and is machine washable with two pillowcases included.
Similar wall colour
RRP: £79 | Acting as a contrast to the lighter hues in the room this blue-grey brings a layer of sophistication to the space. This colour comes in a variety of finishes but the utra-matt Dead Flat finish is what Reese has gone for.
Lookalike design
RRP: £1,299 | The Empire Terracotta of this headboard offers a brown pink that feels more muted than Reese's design. However, the statement shape is extremely similar and we love the curved edges that add even more interesting layers to a room.
The colour of Reese's walls quickly stole our attention. We adore how the muted blue-grey contrasts against the royal blue of the floral bedding and the warm terracotta pink hue of the headboard.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Tamara notes: "The grey-like blue on the walls is strikingly similar to that of De Nimes by Farrow & Ball, a down-to-earth blue which makes for the perfect bedroom paint colour to ground the space and create a sense of calm."
"It's a bold use of colour yet it feels 'safe' because it's quiet compared to richer shades of blue. It pairs perfectly with grounding earthy tones to ensure the overall colour palette is demure and elegant," explains Tamara.
Of course, the actor has avoided one of the common mistakes when decorating with grey-hued colours and has introduced secondary brighter colours like the coral statement fabric headboard.
Tamara comments on this, saying, "The soft blue shade contrasts beautifully against the terracotta colour of the sculpted headboard, providing an effortless backdrop that allows the statement bed design to shine."
And let's not forget those plumped white cushions which are a subtle nod to the shell trend, which Tamara explains will be the motif of the moment come spring 2025.
Once again Reese is ahead of the curve and we are more than happy to follow closely behind, taking notes.
Incorporating up-and-coming trends as Reese has done here is a surefire way of making your room look expensive on a budget. You don't have to overspend to refresh your space and incorporate new design elements or colours. A lick of paint or thoughtfully reupholstering a headboard can make all the difference for a fraction of the expected price.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Our favourite celebrity 90s-inspired outfits
Grab your slip dress, leopard print and pedal pushers - these fashion favourites are going nowhere
By Kathryn Lewsey Published
-
Dr Tim Spector reveals the exciting benefits of decaf coffee - and why it could be as good as the real thing
On the latest episode of the ZOE podcast, Dr Tim Spector revealed the health benefits of decaf coffee and tips for making it
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Carole Middleton’s care-free Christmas tree is inspiring us to throw the decorating rules out of the window
Carole Middleton's Christmas tree in 2019 was a masterclass in decorating the way *you* really want and embracing a sense of fun
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Nigella Lawson's Christmas tree is packed full of personality - but her decorations will definitely divide the crowd
Nigella Lawson has shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree decorations and although they won't be for everyone they're incredibly fun
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Expert reveals energy-saving tips to make Christmas cheaper this year
From Christmas lights to central heating, the festive period brings with it a shocking increase in energy bills, but what can you do?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Sarah Raven reveals how to turn clumpy clay soil into the perfect 'apple crumble topping' to help gardens thrive
The gardening expert has shared her recipe for improving your soil texture and it's a lot easier than you think
By Emily Smith Published
-
A professional cleaner's guide for keeping a kitchen clean at Christmas: to enjoy stress-free cooking
Always finding yourself stressed and surrounded by mess while cooking on Christmas day? This guide is just what you need
By Emily Smith Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her savvy idea for embracing the 'second tree' trend on a budget this Christmas
This sustainable DIY idea brings just as much festivity to your home without taking up all the space
By Emily Smith Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her used tea bag trick for removing grease from pans – just in time for Christmas
If you're tired of scrubbing away at your pans and removing their non-stick coating, this cleaning hack is just what you need
By Emily Smith Published
-
Take a walk down memory lane this festive season with the nostalgic Christmas decor trend
This Christmas is all about welcoming back the festive decorations of Christmas past
By Emily Smith Published