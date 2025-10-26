Dreaming of a traditional Christmas? Take notes from Pottery Barn’s new festive collection

After hearing the news that Pottery Barn was opening its doors in the UK this summer, we've kept a keen eye on their collections and high-quality offerings. The latest Christmas launch may be our favourite yet, with three traditional styles to choose from, each more festive than the last.

So whether you're looking for the best Christmas decorations or want to make your bedroom cosy this season, Pottery Barn's festive collection has something for everyone and every home.

New in this week: Pottery Barn's Christmas collection

As one of our favourite home decor retailers, we weren't surprised after seeing Pottery Barn's Christmas designs that we wanted to get our hands on everything.

This year, there are three distinctive collections, each with a different aesthetic that caters to individual style. What is the same, however, is the level of quality, creativity and outstanding craftsmanship that's put into every item.

After visiting the store to see the collections in person, all of these expectations were more than just met; they were exceeded.

(Image credit: Laura Honey / Future)

From glittering Christmas tree toppers to charming gingerbread tableware, there are so many pieces that will become staples in shoppers' Christmas decorations for years to come.

All the products are now available to shop online on the Pottery Barn UK website, and we'd recommend shopping sooner rather than later; these pieces are sure to be popular from now until December.

Christmas in the Country

(Image credit: Laura Honey / Future)

Making the home cosy at Christmas with our most beloved decorations is one of the highlights of the festive season. Prioritising that warming, inviting feel is what the first collection Christmas in the Country does.

"From trimming the trees to hosting festive parties for loved ones and of course, finding that perfect gift, Christmas in the Country is brought to life with plenty of enchanting details and heritage touches, perfectly at home in a rustic setting," says the brand.

"Glass ornaments, forest-themed dinnerware and shimmering stars are unexpectedly combined with soft textures, plenty of plaid and statement lighting and centrepieces to help create a warm, inviting atmosphere over the festive season," they add.

The pieces in this collection have that traditional festive charm, but with a more elevated finish that will make your home look expensive as well as jolly.

Classic American touch Pottery Barn Mercury Cable Car Bauble View at Pottery Barn RRP: £14 | Looking to add a little all-American charm to your tree? This cable car bauble is a subtle nod to the brand's classic American heritage and is an incredibly fun addition to a UK tree. Festive bedding Pottery Barn Red Berry Wreath Bedspread, Double View at Pottery Barn RRP: From £79 | Made with 100% cotton and yarn-dyed fibre, this is a high-quality investment that will be in your family for generations to come. You can also purchase matching pillowcases for the ultimate festive bed set-up. Luxury garland Pottery Barn Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Garland View at Pottery Barn RRP: £229 | This garland, and the matching wreath also available, is handcrafted and features 150 LED warm white lights. It has a timer switch and will immediately elevate your mantelpiece or staircase.

Nostalgic Classics

(Image credit: Laura Honey / Future)

If you were tuned into the trends of last year, the nostalgic Christmas style gained major popularity, and it's clear that it isn't going anywhere this year.

"There is magic in Pottery Barn at Christmas. Rediscover the wonder of childhood Christmases, reimagined with timeless sophistication. Inspired by whimsy festive memories, ceramic Gingerbread houses, trains, trees and trucks are today’s collectables, to be seen in seasonal settings through the generations," says Pottery Barn.

The gingerbread collection has a particularly impressive design story. Each piece was originally baked in gingerbread, and designers set the casts off the real baked pieces. Which is why they have such an incredible texture and pillowy appearance when you take a closer look.

Embroidered stocking Pottery Barn Holiday Icons Crewel Stockings View at Pottery Barn RRP: £49 | Made from a cosy plush cotton and embroidered with various festive motifs, these stockings are irresistible. The crewel stitching is what gives them a charming handcrafted quality. Whimsical decor Pottery Barn Handcrafted Gingerbread Tree View at Pottery Barn RRP: £44 | Not only is this one of the most charming pieces of Christmas decor we've come across, but it's also being crafted from stoneware and hand-painted. It'll quickly become your household's favourite decoration. Personalised tree hanging Pottery Barn Dated Enamel Frame Bauble 2025 View at Pottery Barn RRP: £14 | Want to make your tree more personal and sentimental this year? This frame bauble is perfect for capturing a memory and displaying it every festive season for years to come.

Evergreen Holiday

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Should you want to keep Christmas classy this year, perhaps you're an adult household or even just prefer a more minimaluxe vibe, the Evergreen Holiday collection is for you.

With washes of opulent dark green and snowy whites, these pieces are the epitome of festive luxury. From handmade wreaths to detailed quilted throws, the brand has perfectly balanced a rustic, homely look with a high-quality, refined execution.

Although the pieces are on the pricier side, these aren't trend-led designs. Instead, each product has been made timeless and uniquely traditional so you can enjoy them for many Christmases to come.

Handcrafted quilting Pottery Barn Winter Spruce Quilted Pillowcase View at Pottery Barn RRP: £69 | Elevating your bedding can be as easy as a seasonal pillowcase refresh. These quilted ones are handcrafted with 100% cotton and offer a cosy, cabin-like feel to your bedroom. Decadent tableware Pottery Barn Snowflake Napkin Rings, Set of 4 View at Pottery Barn RRP: £29 | Level up your Christmas tablescape this year with these mesmerising napkin rings. Handcrafted from iron, each ring is coated in a generous helping of glass glitter. Glittering topper Pottery Barn Jewelled Snowflake Handcrafted Christmas Tree Topper View at Pottery Barn RRP: £99 | This topper will quickly become the centrepiece of your tree and will have your festive guests in awe. It's hand-beaded and made of steel and glass beads, so you know it's a piece that will last.

So whether you're on the hunt for Christmas centrepiece ideas or want to try a new Christmas tree theme, Pottery Barn has you covered on all fronts.