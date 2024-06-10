Crown adds 9 new on-trend colours to its best-selling 'Easyclean' range

Choosing the right paint colour for any room is never an easy task. Especially when trying to select a suitable shade that proves practical when faced with the realities of everyday wear and tear. But that's where the staying power of these new Crown Easyclean colours can save the day.

Catering to the demands of on-trend interior paint colours and practicalities Crown has increased its range of 'Easyclean' paint colours by welcoming nine new popular shades to the colour chart.

Who says practical has to be dull? In addition to the timeless neutral palette, there is now a range of bold and bright hues to give homes more personality while still ticking all the boxes for practicality.

New launch: 9 on-trend Crown Easyclean colours

Introducing a selection of the most-loved shades from Crown’s wider colour palette, the new additions to the durable paint range mean those seeking an ultimate long-lasting finish don’t have to compromise on style.

“The addition of these new colours to the Easyclean range ensures that people don’t have to compromise on stunning colours when seeking practicality," says Kathryn Tormay, head of product at Crown.

"Easyclean has always been a popular choice for busy homes, and these new colours allow people to combine its toughness and durability with our trending shades.”

New Crown Easyclean colours: Peek-a-boo Blue, Endeavour and Picnic Basket (Image credit: Crown)

The paint finish is of such huge significance, not only does the finish dictate how it looks on the walls but it will determine how durable the colour is. However, this is often an afterthought when it comes to choosing paint, but why? Surely this should be the first thought.

This specially formulated paint has been designed for unbeatable stain and scrub resistance, toughness and washability to help homeowners keep their walls on-trend and looking pristine. If spills or scuffs occur the walls can be cleaned with a simple wipe of a damp cloth.

The Easyclean paint range is designed for the busiest rooms in our homes such as high-traffic areas like hallways and landings, as well as special formulations for kitchens and bathrooms.

The beauty of this paint range is that there's no compromising on colour choice and practical appeal...

EasyClean's new timeless colours

Light Fern Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP £23 | This grey-green is the new green shade added to the range to fulfil the desire for a mellow sage green to add a touch of nature to any room without it feeling too leafy and bright. East Village Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | This warm neutral is the perfect shade to provide a timeless backdrop for furniture and furnishings. More characterful than white but neutral enough to not feel too overpowering. Picnic Basket Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | Decorating with brown has become a hugely popular way to make more of a statement with neutrals. Brown pigments of all saturations are blended to create a warm tonal palette - this shade is an ideal lighter addition.

EasyClean's new trending colours

Runaway Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | This brooding shade of grey-blue is an on-trend way to use rich shades of intense colour – hugely popular in this year's kitchen trends. Botany Bay Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | This intense shade features a beautiful green pigment that makes the colour feel effortlessly grounding. Endeavour Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | The darkest of the new colours is a statement way to decorate with dark colours in any room that you might need to touch up the ways with ease - namely a hallway or landing area.

EasyClean's new bold colours

Rhubarb Rose Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | This deep shade of dusty rose is a great way to introduce shades of pink around the home without it feeling too sickly and sweet. It's tone feels warming and comforting, ideal for rooms where you prefer to rest and relax. Happy Daze Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | This unapologetically bright shade of yellow is an ideal expressive colour for those wanting to instantly give a home more personality. Peek-a-boo Blue Crown Easyclean Tough & Washable Matt Paint View at Homebase RRP: £23 for 2.5L | Blue is renowned as a calming colour choice, making this strong shade of blue ideal for a splash of colour in bathrooms to create a restful sanctuary in which to relax.

The update to the paint range will also see the introduction of 5-litre packs for some of the best-selling Easyclean colours like Snowfall and Antique Cream, making bigger projects such as full room transformations more convenient. Snowfall is the modern-day colour choice for decorating with magnolia to encapsulate the quiet luxury trend in any room.

I've learnt the hard way with a finish that wasn't right when I chose a famously matt paint finish for my kitchen wall. It's only the end wall that acts like an accent wall of colour, so it's not a splashback or anywhere near where I cook so I didn't give it much consideration that it would be ideal if it was wipeable.

However, it is near the bin and I've come to realise just how much mess is made when I empty the coffee machine apparatus – please say I'm not the only one?! I repeatedly have tiny splashes of coffee down the wall that I need to wipe off. Not ideal with a paint finish that doesn't do well with a wet sponge.

EasyClean is the way forward for my next kitchen decorating project – even better now it's available in Rhubard Rose because it's pretty much the same shade i have now.