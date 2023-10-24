Jennifer Lopez's kitchen is not at all what we expected it to look like - here's a sneak peak inside the shabby chic space

After putting her Bel-Air mansion on the market and selling it for over £30 million, we got an inside look of Jennifer Lopez's mansion, including her shabby chic kitchen.

Celebrity homes are certainly a huge topic of fascination among the masses - of course, we want to see inside the mansions and penthouses where celebrities carry out their daily routines. Luckily, since JLo listed and sold her house recently, we were able to get an inside look at the Bel-Air mansion, and needless to say, it certainly did not disappoint.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the home was put on the market in February of 2023, and went up for just over £40 million - but only just sold nearly six months later, going for slightly over £30 million when all was said and done. Nonetheless, the actress' estate is certainly your average, run-of-the-mill home, complete with lavish furnishings and dreamy landscapes and rooms throughout - including an in-home theater, a stunning sitting room, a rather posh library, and more.

The one room that particularly caught our attention, however, was her shabby chic, farmhouse kitchen - a kitchen trend that remains eternally relevant.

The kitchen particularly gave off a rather relaxed, farmhouse vibe, complete with rustic-looking furnishings and a black and gold gas range to boot. Between the massive window above the sink that overlooks her tranquil yard, the tremendous grey glassware cabinet, organised to perfection, and the opulent chandelier hanging above the island, what's not to love?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Carolwood Estates)

The home, which was listed by Carolwood Estates realty, posted a proper tour of the property to their YouTube, and fans were totally enamoured by the glamorous, yet understated Hollywood hills mansion. Particularly, though, people noticed the kitchen, just as we did.

"This is my dream house. That kitchen actually brings a tear to my eye," one person commented on the video.

"Why on earth would you sell that! It’s awesomely beautiful," another fan noted.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Carolwood Estates )

The island area also features bar seating, great for a quick meal - perhaps with her husband of over a year, Ben Affleck after a long day? We'd also be hard pressed to figure out just how long it takes to clean this kitchen, seeing as it's so large and there are so many surfaces and elements.

On the island worn with stylishly faded white paint, the front reads "Au Fidèle Berger," and she has plants all around, only adding to the French farmhouse vibes to the kitchen - quite the departure, we might say, from her usual fashion style, which is often quite bold and glamorous. After all, who could forget her bold, neon yellow snakeskin leggings?

Not unexpectedly, we totally envy the subtly glam kitchen, and are now totally in the market for a kitchen reno to transform our own into these immaculate farmhouse vibes.