The three style notes we're taking from Gwyneth Paltrow's decadent blue dining room

Whether or not you're familiar with Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic style, we can assure you that you'll want to take a look at her inviting, elegant dining space.

From her sleek marble kitchen to the high-end cookware she uses, Gwyneth is no stranger to sharing her home and lifestyle. Luckily for us, that means a wealth of interior design trends to inspire our own homes.

While we've seen Gwyneth's kitchen on Instagram, thanks to her breakfast prep videos, this time, Architectural Digest (@archdigest on Instagram) has given us a peek into her grand yet homely dining room.

Gwyneth Paltrow's decadent blue dining room

The latest snapshot comes in the form of a throwback by Architectural Digest as they show us around the many grand spaces in the actress's home. However, one room particularly stood out to us, and that's the beautiful blue dining room.

From the full-length mural adorning the walls with trees to the contrasting navy herringbone floors, this room has been artfully colour-drenched without multiple block colours.

Even the modern, organic-shaped chairs fit the bill with their deep blue hue. We'll definitely be taking a leaf out of Gwyneth's book and trying out some interior paint colour trends whilst we're at it.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

Another notable style detail that caught our eye is the blue and white wall of ceramic plates, which helps to enhance the flow and cohesiveness of the two rooms.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Using decorative pieces like this is a great way to add personality to your home and decorate walls without paint.

Of course, Gwyneth's display is as tall as the ceiling and filled to the brim with crockery, but as you can see from the image below, your plate wall decor needn't be quite so grand. In fact, for smaller spaces, the fewer plates, the better.

(Image credit: Future)

What makes the blue-wash space really pop is the use of natural materials like wood and gold fixtures to break up the sea of colour. The way Gwyneth and her designers, Roman and Williams and Romanek Design Studio, have mixed wood tones throughout the rooms, with the table and accessories, adds warmth and a sense of homeliness.

That's the key here, while it's of course a celebrity house with all the grandeur, it still feels like a home.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Gwyneth echoes this, "We spent a lot of time assessing family patterns, how we really live, what makes us most comfortable. The focus was on the experience, the emotion."

With that in mind, we'll be trying these homely yet elegant style notes in our own spaces, patterned plates and all.

Get the look

Decorative china Spode Steccato Narrow Stripe Earthenware Salad Plate, Set of 2, 22cm, Blue/White View at John Lewis RRP: £39 | Ready to build your very own china collection? These salad plates from Spode are a perfect decorative piece that will also elevate your dinner parties when used for elegant dining. Wall mural Graham & Brown Rivington Folly Firework Bespoke Mural View at Graham & Brown RRP: From £40.00/m² | If you've got wallpaper envy from Gwyneth's treescape mural, this one from Graham & Brown is similar but with a more detailed approach. Wooden accessory H&M Large mango wood bowl View at H&M RRP: £34.99 | Want to break up the sea of blue? Just like Gwyneth has done with her bowl of lemons, this mango wood bowl will add a pop of natural texture to your space.

Want to try out some colour drenching for yourself? More conventionally, that means painting as much of your room in one colour as you can.

But if you're short on space or don't want to overwhelm your space, sticking to a colour theme in both your decorating and accessories is just as effective.