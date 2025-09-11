Cleaning expert reveals surprising reason why you should 'dry your sink' after each use

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the house to keep clean and hygienic, particularly the sink, warns cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie.

With so many kitchen cleaning mistakes to avoid, it can be all too easy to miss the most common germ hotspots.

Professional cleaner Lynsey Crombie has highlighted sinks as a commonly forgotten spot that needs more attention, and she's provided the solution for it.

Do you dry your sink? Cleaning expert reveals reason why you should be

While you may have already mastered how to clean your kitchen sink and know the things you should never pour down your drains, you may not have realised you've been missing a step.

"After cleaning your sink, always wipe it dry, but why? It's because standing water will lead to bacteria and mould. Therefore, a dry sink equals a fresh and hygienic one," explains Lynsey.

"It's an easy step that keeps your kitchen sparkling, hygienic and fresh!" she adds.

(Image credit: Future)

Before drying the sink, Lynsey thoroughly disinfects the entire area with an anti-bacterial multi-purpose spray and a rise of boiling water from the kettle.

Multi-purpose sprays are great to have on hand in your kitchen as they make quick work of any nasties, whether that's on your countertops or even when cleaning your kitchen cabinets.

To dry the area, Lynsey uses a clean microfibre cloth; these are great for picking up moisture and can be thrown in the washing machine to rid them of any stubborn germs.

The response to her post was half filled with people who were just as surprised as we were and half with users who swear by drying their sink.

"One of my pet hates is when the sink is left wet – I’m just the same as you. I must wipe and clean mine so many times throughout the day," comments one user.

Another admits, "Ooh, great tip, I'm probably guilty of leaving it wet!"

So, which kitchen sink cleaner are you? Is your sink left to dry by itself, or are you a religious dryer?

Aside from cleaning, it's key to keep your kitchen tidy and organised, especially if you live in a busy household with lots of footfall. Luckily, Lynsey shared her kitchen organisation must-haves that will streamline your space and help make cooking that much easier.

We're such fans of following expert cleaning hacks and tips, which keep our spaces looking their best.