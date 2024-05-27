Cath Kidston's new 'Strawberry Garden' collection is a must-have for summer entertaining

With summer fast approaching now is the time to embrace the floral aesthetic and welcome nature into our homes. This task is made easier with Cath Kidston's new summer dining collections that are simply stunning.

Whether you're looking to keep up with this year's kitchen trends or want some cutesy outdoor living room ideas, Cath Kidston is here to help. The new summer collections are what cottage garden dreams are made of and there's a colourway to suit all tastes.

The quintessentially British brand is known for its charming homeware designs, now exclusively available at selected retailers, it has released a set of dinnerware which stays true to the homely floral aesthetic we've come to love over the years.

New in: Cath Kidston summer dining collection

The new dinnerware collections from the brand, now available at Next, are the epitome of the Bloomcore trend and will certainly bring a new lease of life to any dining table whether that's outdoors or indoors.

With three different designs to choose from, the release is split into three different collections: Harmony Ditsy, Strawberry Garden and Archive Rose. All three designs come in cereal bowls, dinner plants, pasta bowls and side plates, except for the Harmony Disty range which doesn't currently offer cereal bowls.

(Image credit: Cath Kidston)

The dinnerware collection is made of 100% bone china and is dishwasher and microwave-safe, so you don't have to worry about the delicate patterns wearing off soon.

Both side plate sets and cereal bowl sets are priced at £48 with the dinner plates and pasta bowls retailing for £56. If you want to transform your kitchen on a budget, why not opt for the 12-piece Archive Rose dining set with bowls, side plates and dinner plates?

(Image credit: Cath Kidston)

And it's not just stunning dishware, in the Harmony Ditsy range you can also pick up a darling tablecloth made of 100% cotton and ideal for living up a dreary dining room. Our particular favourite from this range is the tea cup set, it's very Regencycore if you ask us.

If pink isn't your cup of tea, then the Strawberry Garden range is a stunning china blue colour that's more sophisticated than the other ranges. This range also offers a super chic tablecloth, a set of 4 Molly Mugs and some quilted 100% 2-pack placemats.

The only issue with this collection will be trying to decide what to buy and what range to choose. As with everything Cath Kidston there has been no scrimping and scraping on the quality as everything is built to last and should be able to weather the storm of even the busiest households.

Shop our favourite picks from the Cath Kidston Summer Collections

Fancy treating yourself to a new set of tableware? Or perhaps you're looking for a new oven glove to keep you up to date with the latest interior design trends.

Either way here are some of our favourite pieces from the new collections that have us dreaming of picturesque dinner parties in a mosaic garden.

Cath Kidston Archive Rose, 12 Piece Dinner Set View at Next RRP: £145 | Made from 100% Bone China, this dinnerware will make a statement whether stored in your cupboards or placed on your table. With an intricate rose design and pink trimmed borders, there are four dinner plates, four cereal bowls and four side plates. Cath Kidston Set of 2, Harmony Ditsy Teacup & Saucer View at Next RRP: £32 | Want to elevate your tea time experience? These charming 100% china teacups are just the thing to do it, they also come in the Archive Rose and Strawberry Garden range too! Cath Kidston Strawberry Garden Double Oven Glove View at Next RRP: £20 | We love this double glove oven mitt for adding a pop of colour to your kitchen. Made with 100% cotton, this mitt will soon become your favourite kitchen accessory.

Now your kitchen is refreshed and oozing English countryside charm, why not try out some of our outdoor living room ideas? They're perfect for getting your garden ready for summer entertaining.