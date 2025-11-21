Amanda Holden's bold Christmas decorations are inspiring us to embrace dopamine colours and festive classics

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the celebrities have started revealing their Christmas decorations. First up is TV's favourite, Amanda Holden.

From Christmas tree themes to Christmas tablescaping trends, we're seeing a huge resurgence in merry, bold, nostalgic Christmas decorations this year. The days of minimalist, neutral colour palette have faded away; instead, we're welcoming back oversized baubles, candy cane stripes and as many bows as is physically possible.

As usual, we see these trends unfolding most notably in celebrity homes, and Amanda Holden is the first to showcase her love of all things Christmas this year.

Amanda Holden's bold Christmas decorations

If you're looking for Christmas decorating ideas, there's so much inspiration to be found in Amanda's festive display. From the statement red bow adorning the top of the house's entryway to the sprawling bauble garlands wrapping around the front.

The outside of Amanda's home has been skillfully decorated by leading experts Early Hours (@earlyhouseltd on Instagram), while the bow-adorned tree inside is courtesy of The Christmas Builders (@thechristmasbuilders on Instagram).

A stand-out favourite within the display is one of the best Christmas wreaths hanging on the door. Bauble wreaths are always a hit during the holiday season, and they're a timeless style that you'll look forward to getting out every year.

A similar yet more understated take on the bauble wreath trend. (Image credit: Future | Mark Bolton Photography)

The decorators have dived headfirst into the Christmas bow trend, which is proving to be just as popular and widespread this year. With bows adorning garlands both inside and out, as well as covering the tree, we are definitely stealing this styling tip for our own festive foliage.

At the core of each piece of decor are some of the best Christmas lights, illuminating the multi-coloured baubles and allowing the sparkly candy canes to shine bright. Investing in high-quality string lights will make your home cosy during the festive season and take your decorations to the next level.

Shop bold Christmas decorations

There's no denying that Amanda has once again welcomed Christmas with open arms, and we are huge fans of the way she hasn't shied away from bold colours and those classic Christmas motifs. Here's hoping the rest of our favourite celebrities step into Christmas in a similarly enthusiastic and bold way.

Looking for some further festive inspiration? This year, it's all about the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend, with high-quality decorations, timeless tartan soft furnishings and a return to that warm, nostalgic holiday style.