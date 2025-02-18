Different ways to explore the great outdoors that don't involve walking

Looking for a way to get out and explore nature without walking? We can suggest kayaking, stargazing, glamping, birdwatching, and so many other exciting activities.

You don't need to pull on your pick of walking shoes to get the most out of the great outdoors. In fact, some activities like cycling or sailing will help you cover more ground and see more of what your area - whether that's your local area or holiday destination - has to offer.

Here to spark some ideas, we've collated a list of ways to explore the great outdoors that involve as little walking as possible.

Not a fan of walking? Explore the great outdoors with these other exciting activities

Go camping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What better way to explore the outdoors than to sleep under the stars? Camping - or glamping if you'd rather have access to a proper bathroom - is the way to go.

If you're not familiar with this outdoorsy holiday choice, consider what to pack for camping first. You'll need a tent, sleeping mats and bags, chairs, a table, cooking equipment, and more.

Some campsites also allow vans and cars on site, so you could always camp inside your vehicle or rent a camper van as well.

Camping accessories kit | £25.99 at Amazon This 10-part kit comes with all the basic utensils you'll need if you plan to cook while camping, including scissors, a bottle opener and tongs. It's particularly good if you plan to travel in a van or have access to a grill.

Photography

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you'll have to walk around (or cycle) to get to new places, photography is an exciting way to see the world through a new lens - excuse the pun.

You can explore new sights in nature, taking a piece of it home with you to look back on years later, without actually taking anything away from the landscape or nature.

Kayaking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kayaking is one of the easiest walking alternatives for many people - especially those who want to explore rivers, lakes, and coastlines.

Unlike canoeing, kayakers have a single paddle with two blades, one on each end. Many people find this easier to use, getting into a flow and allowing them to focus on their surroundings rather than the physical effort of the activity.

Skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skiing is one of the most popular snow sports in the world - and it's easy to see why. Once you know how, you can glide down snowy slopes, see landscapes differently from the downhill, and go cross country in a new way.

Much like snowboarding, starting out can be challenging if you've not skied before - so it's best to get an instructor and take a few lessons before heading out on the slopes.

Snowboarding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're already a skiing pro - or you're looking for a little more adventure as you explore the great outdoors - then try snowboarding.

It's a thrilling way to get down the mountains but certainly not for the faint-hearted - or the unbalanced. Don't worry though, if you're new to the sport, it's very normal to fall over a few times on your first go and you'll be taught how to do this to avoid injury.

Snowshoeing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skiing and snowboarding not for you? Try snowshoeing. Although it's technically walking, we're including it anyway as it's not your regular stroll. Snowshoeing is all about traversing snowy landscapes in snowshoes - a type of footwear with a wide surface area to prevent you from stepping too deep into the snow.

It's a popular activity in Austria, Finland, the French Alps, and Iceland, among other countries where's often snow.

Stargazing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoy the night sky and surrounding landscape in the dark, away from city lights with a spot of stargazing.

Some of the most popular stargazing spots in Europe are Naturpark Attersee-Traunsee in Vienna, Austria; Lake Bled, Slovenia; Chamonix, France; Ainos National Park, Greece; and Elan Valley Estate in Wales.

Glamping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the idea of a tent and using the bathroom in the wild doesn't appeal to you, why not try glamping?

This experience, where you'll typically stay in a luxury tent or camper van, combines the adventurous side of camping with a little at-home luxury.

Canoeing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canoeing is an excellent way to explore waters in a new area as you glide along in your own boat or one shared with a friend.

It's very similar to kayaking in some ways but canoeing requires a paddle with just one blade at one end while kayaking uses a paddle with two blades. Canoes are also more open in their design, so it's a better choice if you're planning on getting in and out of it, while kayakers are seated securely in the boat.

Zip line

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one's not for the faint-hearted but you'll get a bird's eye view you won't experience any other way as you soar over the treetops.

You'll find these all around the world, especially in places close to natural beauty like rivers, lakes, forests, and mountains. Some are very long and don't go that fast while others will have you flying across the landscape and coming down in just a few minutes.

Stand-up paddle boarding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paddleboarding looks easier than sailing, surfing, and windsurfing, but it's a challenge in itself - one that tests your balance and core strength the whole time. But, nevertheless, it's an excellent way to spend an afternoon and an alternative way to get to know a new area by the water.

You can paddle on rivers, lakes, and seas too, so once you've got the skill, you can take it anywhere.

Surfing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surfing and bodyboarding are two of the most popular ways to get to know the ocean with limited resources and risk. Catch some waves and enjoy sea views, new wildlife, and views of the beach from your surfboard.

While many people think summer is the best time to go surfing, you might find popular spots crowded, so consider going outside of the warmest months.

Windsurfing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to try something new, why not give windsurfing a go? The sport is a combination of sailing and surfing and has so many benefits - a key one being it's out on the water. So, you can see the coastline, spot wildlife in the water, and spend time out in nature in a new way.

If you're not a pro already, it's a good idea to take up some lessons from a local school in the area you're looking to sail in. Much like many other water sports, this isn't an easy one to pick up without proper instruction.

Birdwatching

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have patience and a pair of binoculars, you can get to know wildlife in a new place with a spot of birdwatching. Many birdwatching societies also organise groups to go out together, so it's a good way to make friends in a new place as well.

Along with exciting species of birds you may not have seen before, you'll get to know the landscape of the area.

Go for a picnic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a picnic might not seem the most practical way to explore the great outdoors, it's a great excuse to spend some time in nature during the warmer months with friends and family.

Your chosen picnic spot might also have a lot to offer. Many historical sites and areas of natural beauty have designated spots where you can pull up on foot or in your car and enjoy a day out. Just remember to take all your rubbish home with you.

Cycling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling is the classic walking alternative that shouldn't be underestimated. You can ride through trails, parks, and scenic city routes without having to touch the ground.

What's more, cycling is quicker than walking so you'll cover more in less time. Take your bike for a spin or rent one in your chosen holiday spot and get exploring.

Bouldering

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conquer boulders and rock walls in the wild or outdoor climbing centres. This provides an opportunity to try a new activity, get a workout in, and views from cliff faces and bouldering centres high above the ground.

What's more, bouldering and climbing seem to have become the must-try activity in recent years so there'll be more centres and activity hotspots to enjoy around the world.

Visit botanical gardens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Would you prefer to stay in the city? That doesn't mean you can't take in the beauty of the great outdoors.

Botanical gardens tend to have plants, flowers, and features from all over the world, all situated in outdoor and indoor greenhouses. You'll be able to take in the sights and smells of plants you'd otherwise never see, all without jumping on a plane.

Sailing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sailing is a great way to travel and take in the sights and sounds of the great outdoors at the same time. You could also take family or friends with you and share in the delight of sea sprays, bumpy waves, and wildlife spotting.

Not only will you see the sea and coastline in a new way, but you'll find the stress-relieving time spent outdoors does wonders for your mind.

Jet skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you're kitted out with an instructor and have done a training course, as is recommended in the UK, you can speed across lakes, rivers, and oceans to your heart's content on a jet ski.

It's a great way to get to know the coast in a new way as you see the waterfront from a new perspective and you may come into contact with wildlife you'd otherwise not see.

Take a scenic train ride

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Glacier Express, Bernina Express, and Rocky Mountaineer - bouncing around Western Canada and the rocky wonders of Colorado or flying through the Alps, Zermatt, and St. Moritz, are just three of the most recommended scenic train rides in the world.

No walking shoes are required here - you can sit back, relax, and watch rolling landscapes fly by, exploring new scenery every few miles.

Fishing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want some time for quiet reflection while exploring the great outdoors? Fishing is the way to go if you're already practised in the activity and know the rules of the area you're fishing in.

You can spend your time exploring the great outdoors from the quiet of a lake or river, or on a boat.

Hot air balloon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, this won't be for everyone. If you're afraid of heights, I'd recommend kayaking or cycling instead. But if you like the idea of floating high above the ground and want a unique perspective, then you could try going in a hot air balloon.

As well as remote locations, you'll find that some companies run hot air balloon tours in major cities at certain times of the year, so you can get to know all kinds of environments from above.

Cave exploration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're claustrophobic, look away. If you don't mind crawling through small gaps and down ladders to explore the underside of the great outdoors, why not give cave exploration a go?

With a certified instructor and guide who knows the area, you can explore underground caves and formations and get to know how the area was formed inside out.

Horseback riding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like how cycling can help you cover more miles more comfortably (and quicker), horseback riding can offer an alternate perspective and connect you with the landscape in a new way.

Plus, if you don't find yourself horse riding a lot, it's an alternative exercise to try. Despite what it may look like to some, horse riding can be seriously hard work.

Snorkeling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snorkling, while you'll need some specialist equipment, is far more accessible than scuba diving but it can give you a similar opportunity to explore new sights under the sea.

You can discover marine life in the shallows too, so it's a good option for those who aren't particularly strong swimmers as well.

Going to the beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beaches are one of the best places to explore the great outdoors without having to pull on your walking shoes. They have a unique combination of wildlife, nature sounds (like the crashing waves and squawking birds), and stunning visuals - depending on the time of year you go, of course.

Despite the classic combination of sea and sand (or stones), every beach in the world has something different, so it's a great way to see what nature has to offer.

Outdoor meditation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outdoor meditation - or walking yoga as it's also known - is a way to connect with your surroundings in a new way. Simply find a peaceful place rich in trees and other plants, find a place to sit comfortably, and practice meditation while soaking up all the benefits the great outdoors has to offer.

It might feel unfamiliar at first, but you'll even recognise new elements in places you've been to hundreds of times.

Go to a music festival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a weekend-long music festival in the summer or a day festival as the weather gets cooler, relax and enjoy musical performances in the outdoors.

Some music festivals also offer stunning views and alternative activities for the weekend as well. Take a look at Boardmasters in Cornwall, Fuji Rock in Japan, Primavera Sound in Spain, or UVA, also in Spain.

Visit historical sites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're going on a city break, make it one to Rome, Athens, or Petra. These sites are steeped in thousands of years worth of history, going back to the ancient civilisations. If you're staying in the UK, take a trip to the Jurassic Coast or Stone Henge.

All of these sites have so much to teach us - and what's more, they're all outside so you can take in the great outdoors and some fresh air.

Go wine tasting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the vineyards of South Africa to the wineries of northern Italy, these spots are one of the best ways to explore a new area of agriculture and learn about local culture and customs.

The best time to visit a winery is in the spring, where you'll see the vines springing back to life after winter, or autumn seasons when the temperatures are a little lower and more forgiving.

Visit a spa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't have to go kayaking across lakes or bouldering along clifftops, you can still explore the great outdoors while still enjoying a little bit of comfort and luxury.

Some of the most famous spas in the world are situated in mountains with incredible views, along beaches, and deep in forests, making for the perfect setting to relax and unwind while keeping nature in mind.